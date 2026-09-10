‘Putin Wants Ukraine Peace Deal’: Trump Blames Russian President’s ‘Hatred’ For Zelenskyy For Holdup

What Is The Status Of US-Russia-Ukraine Talks?

Witkoff and Kushner recently travelled to Moscow and Kyiv as part of US diplomatic efforts. Reuters says they discussed proposals aimed at ending the war. Talking about the same, Zelenskyy had said, “We may prefer certain formats of negotiations, but it's worse when there are no formats at all. I want to recognize the role of Steve and Jared in restarting the negotiation process today. It is important that the American team met with the head of Russia, and today with me, and that we discussed all the possibilities. We had a trilateral meeting with the participation of the Europeans, as well as a meeting of national security advisors, and I think we will do everything possible to restore these negotiations.”