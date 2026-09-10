Trump's New Air Force One Delayed After Emergency Slide Deploys: What Happened

Trump’s departure for Dallas was briefly delayed after an emergency evacuation slide deployed from his new Qatar-gifted Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews.
CBS reported that a military crew member accidentally triggered the slide, while Trump said it was being checked to ensure everything worked properly.
Trump said he was confident the aircraft was safe to fly and boarded the plane after the slide was deflated and cleared.
Trump’s departure for Dallas was briefly delayed on Wednesday after an emergency evacuation slide deployed from his new Qatar-gifted Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. The incident occurred before the president boarded the aircraft, with workers subsequently deflating and removing the slide. The plane eventually took off for Texas without further incident.
The incident drew attention because it unfolded during a routine presidential departure on the tarmac at the Maryland base.
What Happened To Trump’s Air Force One?
Trump was waiting to board after arriving on Marine One. Reporters saw the slide inflated and reaching the ground. The old Air Force One arrived as a backup. CBS reported, citing sources familiar with the matter, that a military crew member accidentally triggered the slide.
The backup plane was never used. Once the slide had been deflated and cleared, Trump boarded the primary jet and departed for Dallas as scheduled, CBS News noted.
What Did Trump Say About The Incident?
Speaking to reporters, Trump said, “Checking the slide over here and I think it's going to take 15 minutes. They were doing a check on the slide, you know, of the emergency. So I think it takes about 15 minutes… they were checking it before and they just wanted to make sure. So, they've I guess they've already put it up. They want to make sure everything works perfectly.”
A reporter asked him if he was sure the plane was safe to fly. He replied, “Yeah, I am. Or I wouldn't be on it.”
As of September 10, the US Air Force had not publicly identified a formal cause.
Trump said the crew was checking the slide and wanted to make sure everything worked perfectly. This is the Qatar-gifted aircraft Trump has been using while the presidential fleet undergoes changes. CBS notes that the aircraft has been in and out of service and that the White House had said Trump would continue using the older Air Force One while the newer aircraft underwent additional security enhancements.
Earlier in June, Trump's return from a visit to France on board Air Force One marked the final journey of the Boeing 747-200B, which has been ferrying US presidents for the past 35 years.
Senior White House officials posted photographs of the aircraft on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews, announcing the “last ride” of the highly secure plane that served presidents since George HW Bush.
"I was honoured to be aboard Air Force One last night on its final flight," Monica Crowley, the US Chief of Protocol, said on X.
"For nearly 40 years, it carried every President since George HW Bush. It wasn't the most modern plane, but it was cosy. And every flight with President Trump was incredibly special. Farewell and thank you, SAM 2900. You served all of us well," Crowley said on Thursday.
US Air Force had announced in May that a Boeing 747 gifted by Qatar to Trump had completed modification and flight testing.