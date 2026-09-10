iPhone 18 Pro Max Vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: What’s New In Apple’s 2026 Flagship?

The iPhone 18 Pro Max brings an A20 Pro chip, variable-aperture 48MP main camera, longer battery life and improved cooling over the iPhone 17 Pro Max.
Apple’s 2026 flagship also gets a redesigned Dynamic Island and the company’s C2 modem, while retaining a broadly similar Pro Max design.
The iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at $1,299, making the upgrade more expensive for existing iPhone 17 Pro Max owners.
Apple has unveiled the iPhone 18 Pro Max with several upgrades over last year’s iPhone 17 Pro Max, including a new A20 Pro chip, a variable-aperture main camera, longer battery life and a redesigned Dynamic Island. The new flagship also gets Apple’s C2 modem and improved thermal management, while its starting price rises by $100 to $1,299.
iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are available in four finishes: black, silver, glacier, and an all-new burgundy. Pre-orders begin Saturday, September 12, with availability beginning Friday, September 18.
iPhone 18 Pro Max Vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: What Has Changed?
The 18 Pro Max moves from the A19 Pro to the 2nm A20 Pro, with a new GPU and substantially greater AI processing capability. Apple says the new chip has 50% more memory bandwidth and up to 40% faster graphics performance.
The most interesting consumer-facing upgrade is that the 48MP main camera now has a variable aperture, giving users more control over light and depth of field.
Apple says the iPhone 18 Pro Max can deliver up to 45 hours of video playback, compared with 39 hours for the previous generation. The new vapour chamber has three times the surface area of the previous generation and is designed to enable up to 40% better sustained performance. The redesigned Dynamic Island can display three Live Activities simultaneously, compared with the previous design's more limited display.
Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, said, “iPhone 18 Pro makes it easy for anyone to capture stunning photos and videos using variable aperture, while providing more versatility for creators and more control for pros. Paired withou impactful upgrades to Photographic Styles and powerful video capabilities, iPhone 18 Pro unlocks entirely new ways for users to express themselves.”
Should You Upgrade From iPhone 17 Pro Max To iPhone 18 Pro Max?
A user may upgrade from iPhone 17 Pro Max to iPhone 18 Pro Max for the A20 Pro performance/AI, the variable-aperture camera, substantially longer battery life, improved sustained performance, C2 modem/connectivity.
Reasons to stay with the 17 Pro Max are- familiar 6.9-inch display, same overall Pro Max form factor, storage ceiling remains broadly familiar, the 18 Pro Max starts $100 higher at $1,299.
There is a distinction between incremental physical design and substantial internal improvements. The design remains broadly similar, while the meaningful differences are concentrated in camera, processor, AI, battery and cooling.