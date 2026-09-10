Apple iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max Launched: Price, Specs And India Availability

iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max start at ₹1,64,900 and ₹1,79,900 in India, with preorders opening September 12 and sales beginning September 18.
Both models feature Apple’s new A20 Pro chip, a 2nm process, second Neural Engine and improved thermal system for performance and AI tasks.
The camera system adds a 48MP variable-aperture main camera, while storage options now extend up to 2TB.
Apple has unveiled the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max at its “Surprise and Shine” event in Cupertino, marking the first major iPhone launch under new CEO John Ternus. The iPhone 18 Pro starts at $1,199 in the US, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at $1,299. In India, prices start at ₹1,64,900 and ₹1,79,900, respectively.
The new Pro models will be available for preorder from September 12, with sales beginning September 18. India is among the first wave of markets to receive the new iPhones.
The biggest upgrade comes under the hood, with both models powered by Apple's new A20 Pro chip, built using a 2-nanometre manufacturing process. Apple is also introducing major camera upgrades, a smaller Dynamic Island and longer battery life.
A20 Pro Chip, New AI Engine And Longer Battery Life
The A20 Pro features a six-core CPU with two performance cores and four efficiency cores. Apple says the new chip delivers a significant improvement in performance and power efficiency over the A19 Pro used in the previous generation.
The chip is paired with a next-generation vapor chamber designed to improve sustained performance. Apple is positioning this as the biggest performance upgrade yet for the iPhone Pro line.
The A20 Pro also features a second Neural Engine, allowing the device to handle more on-device artificial intelligence tasks. Apple is pitching the iPhone 18 Pro series as its most AI-capable iPhone yet, with Apple Intelligence and the new Siri AI built around the additional processing power.
Apple says the iPhone 18 Pro Max delivers the longest battery life ever offered on an iPhone. Wired charging is also faster, although Apple has not disclosed exact battery capacities.
The Pro Max retains a 6.9-inch display, while the iPhone 18 Pro has a 6.3-inch screen. The Dynamic Island has been made smaller and redesigned to display up to three Live Activities simultaneously, including flight information, navigation and timers.
The phones come in four colours — black, white, light blue and burgundy. The iPhone 18 Pro also gets a new back-panel finish.
48MP Variable-Aperture Camera, Up To 2TB Storage
The camera system gets one of the biggest changes this year, led by a 48MP Fusion main camera with variable aperture — a first for an iPhone.
Apple's new Pro Controls allow users to manually adjust the aperture, with the setting demonstrated down to f/4.0. The camera system also includes a 4x/8x Fusion Telephoto lens for extended zoom capabilities.
New Photographic Styles add greater control over texture, while a new video feature is designed to give regular footage a more cinematic look.
Apple is also introducing a 2TB storage option on the iPhone 18 Pro series for the first time.
The new phones retain the overall design language of the iPhone 17 Pro series, with the main changes focused on the Dynamic Island and rear finish.
iOS 27, New Cases And Upgrade Options
The iPhone 18 Pro series ships with iOS 27, which introduces new child-safety controls, a customisable Liquid Glass interface, improved search within apps such as Mail and faster AirDrop transfers.
Apple says AirDrop can now be up to 80% faster, while improved network switching is designed to move more smoothly between cellular and Wi-Fi connections.
A new iPhone Handoff feature will allow one phone number to remain active across two iPhones and switch between the devices. The feature launches with T-Mobile and Deutsche Telekom, with Vodafone and EE expected to add support later this year.
Apple has also introduced updated clear, TechWoven and silicone cases, along with matching cross-body and wrist straps.
In the US, Apple is launching Apple Upgrade, a new 12- or 24-month leasing programme that allows customers to move to a new iPhone at the end of the term. The company is also introducing AppleCare One Family, which can be purchased directly from an iPhone.