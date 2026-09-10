Apple iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max Launched: Price, Specs And India Availability

Apple has unveiled the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max at its “Surprise and Shine” event in Cupertino, marking the first major iPhone launch under new CEO John Ternus. The iPhone 18 Pro starts at $1,199 in the US, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at $1,299. In India, prices start at ₹1,64,900 and ₹1,79,900, respectively.