TVK-Led Coalition Named ‘Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance’

TVK and its partners named their coalition the Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance.
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will lead the newly formalised ruling bloc.
The coalition will jointly contest three Assembly bypolls scheduled for October 6.
Tamil Nadu’s ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and its partners on Wednesday formally named their coalition the “Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance” (SSJVA), giving the post-election arrangement a common political identity ahead of three Assembly bypolls.
Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Manickam Tagore announced the name after senior leaders of the coalition met near Chennai. He said the alliance would function under the leadership of TVK president and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.
Tagore said the name reflected the coalition’s principles and political programme. He also announced that the partners would contest the October 6 bypolls in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry together.
“We will henceforth work together. We are on a strong foundation,” Tagore said, adding that the coalition would name its candidates within a day or two.
State Health Minister KG Arunraj said all the partners had agreed on the name. “This is not just a name; it is a statement we are making today…. A new alliance is born,” he said.
Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) attended the coordination meeting alongside TVK leaders.
The coalition emerged after TVK won 108 seats in the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly election and subsequently joined hands with the Congress, VCK and IUML to form the government. The MDMK, previously part of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led Secular Progressive Alliance, formally joined the ruling combination on Wednesday.
Congress currently holds two berths in the Tamil Nadu Council of Ministers, while the VCK and IUML have one minister each. The Communist Party of India and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), which support the TVK government from outside, have clarified that they will not join the TVK-led electoral alliance.
Senior TVK figures N Anand, KG Arunraj, Aadhav Arjuna and CTR Nirmal Kumar participated in the meeting. Congress Legislative Party leader Tharahai Cuthbert and party MP Praveen Chakravarthy were also present, along with IUML president Khader Mohideen and MDMK chief and MP Vaiko.