Blasts Near Iran’s Kharg Oil Hub After Trump Dismisses Conflict As 'Small Potatoes'

Blasts were reported near Iran’s Kharg Island, with no smoke seen and no official confirmation of a strike.
Trump warned the US could hit Pickaxe Mountain “very soon”, citing intelligence on activity at the site.
Unconfirmed reports said an Iranian tanker was targeted as Trump called the Iran conflict “small potatoes”.
Iranian media reported explosions near the strategic Kharg Island on Saturday, hours after US President Donald Trump threatened possible action against Iran’s deeply buried Pickaxe Mountain nuclear site. The origin of the blasts was not immediately known, while separate unconfirmed reports said an Iranian tanker had been struck by a missile.
The developments came after Trump said the US was closely monitoring activity at Pickaxe Mountain and warned that the US would respond if anything went bad. He also described the Iran conflict as “small potatoes” for the United States, even as the fighting has cost American taxpayers more than $37.5 billion and claimed the lives of 18 US servicemen.
What happened near Kharg Island
Several blasts were heard near Kharg Island, according to Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency. The island is a key oil hub in the Gulf.
Despite the reports of explosions, no smoke was seen rising from the site, Reuters cited a Fars correspondent on Kharg Island as saying.
Iranian authorities are yet to officially confirm reports of any strike on Kharg Island.
There were also reports of an Iranian tanker being hit by a missile. The agency said the tanker had been targeted in a US strike.
Why Pickaxe Mountain is significant
Trump’s remarks about Pickaxe Mountain came on Friday, before the reports of explosions near Kharg Island.
Pickaxe Mountain is a heavily fortified nuclear site that hosts two deeply buried tunnel complexes. It is located near a heavily damaged Natanz uranium enrichment facility.
According to a Wall Street Journal report, Israeli intelligence believes Iran has relocated thousands of centrifuges to the deeply buried facility.
The nuclear site built underground is believed to be substantially more resistant to conventional aerial bombardment. Any potential US move to attack Pickaxe Mountain would mean a significant escalation in the campaign against Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.
Trump says US knows activity across Iran
Trump said US intelligence was closely monitoring activity at Pickaxe Mountain and claimed the US knew about movements at the facility as well as elsewhere in Iran.
"We know everybody that's moving at Pickaxe; we know everybody that's moving everywhere all over Iran. And if anything goes bad, we hit them; we hit them hard."
Trump rejects ‘war’ description
Trump also backed Vice President JD Vance’s assertion that attacks in the Middle East do not amount to a “war”.
He said US strikes on Iran were now “intermittent” and noted that “a lot of people don’t call it a war".
“I can understand what he’s saying. I call it a military conflict because it’s small potatoes for us. It's not a big thing," said Trump.
The Iran-US conflict has cost American taxpayers more than $37.5 billion and claimed the lives of 18 US servicemen.