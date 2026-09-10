'Can't Hold Out Any Longer': Trump Says Iran War Will End After Midterms As Hormuz Tensions Rise

Trump says the Iran war will end “immediately after the election” because Tehran “can’t hold out any longer”.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claim attacks on two US vessels, eight oil tankers and 10 other vessels near Hormuz.
Brent crude crosses $100 as Tehran tightens its grip on the Strait of Hormuz and Washington pressures Iranian ports.
US President Donald Trump has said the war with Iran will end “immediately after the election", arguing that Tehran “can’t hold out any longer" as fighting continues around the Strait of Hormuz and oil prices rise above $100 a barrel.
Trump made the remarks ahead of his departure for the Republican National Convention in Dallas, tying his prediction about the conflict to the November 3 midterm elections. His comments come as Iran reports attacks on vessels around the Strait of Hormuz, while the UKMTO has reported incidents involving commercial shipping.
“I think the war will end immediately after the election" because Iran “can’t hold out any longer," Trump told reporters before departing for the Republican National Convention in Dallas.
Trump Accuses Iran Of Seeking US Election Outcome
Trump also accused Tehran of trying to influence the November vote by seeking the election of what he described as a “nice weak group of people" who would leave Iran alone and allow it to develop nuclear weapons.
The November 3 midterm elections are expected to serve as a test for Trump’s administration, with voters facing growing frustration over the war and a deepening cost-of-living crisis.
Iran Reports Attacks On Vessels Near Hormuz
Trump’s remarks came as Iran announced new operations around the Strait of Hormuz, a route for global oil and gas shipments.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Wednesday that they had attacked two US vessels, eight oil tankers and 10 other vessels that were attempting to pass through the waterway, according to Iranian state media.
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said several vessels in the Gulf of Oman and the Gulf had been subjected to “disabling fire" amid ongoing military activity.
The renewed fighting has pushed oil prices higher, with benchmark Brent crude futures crossing $100 a barrel for the first time since July.
The rise came as Tehran tightened its grip on the strait and Washington maintained pressure on Iranian ports.
Trump said Washington was not actively seeking negotiations, but left open the possibility of a deal with Tehran.
“Yes, a negotiation could possibly happen, but it’s not something we’re looking at."