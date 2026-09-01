Iran Offers To Honour June Truce Terms As Trump Threatens More Strikes After Larak Attack

The six-month-old conflict had shifted into an economic standoff before the US attack on Iran's Larak Island on Sunday, with sanctions, blockades and economic pressure increasingly shaping the confrontation. The United States attacked Iran's Larak Island on Sunday, prompting Tehran to launch missiles overnight at two US air bases in Jordan. According to Reuters, oil prices rose on Tuesday after the attacks and reports that two tankers came under fire while leaving the Strait of Hormuz, the global oil supply waterway that Iran has effectively closed to shipping.