Nepal Flood Death Toll Crosses 1,000; Nearly 4,000 Still Missing

Nepal's flash-flood death toll rose to 1,003 on Tuesday, while around 4,000 people remain missing and nearly 12,000 have been rescued.
India's technical tunnel-rescue team has been working with the Nepali Army at the Chilime and Langtang sites, while the two countries continue coordinating relief efforts.
Nepal has also issued fresh flood warnings for several districts, including Nuwakot and Rasuwa, where authorities have warned of a high possibility of flash floods.
The death toll from the devastating flash floods in Nepal surged to 1,003 on Tuesday, with security forces recovering more bodies from eight districts of the country, PTI quoted officials as saying.
Around 4,000 people remain missing, while nearly 12,000 have been rescued, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said.
Nearly 4,000 Remain Missing As Search Operations Continue
Nepal has launched a diplomatic push to seek climate-related compensation from greenhouse emitters for the devastation caused by the recent deadly flash floods, asserting that post-disaster assistance should be treated as a matter of "moral liability", "not charity".
Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal said Nepal, despite contributing "virtually negligible" greenhouse gas emissions, are bearing the disproportionate consequences of global warming, including rapid glacier melt and extreme mountain disasters, as per Kathmandu Post.
Meanwhile, Naveen Srivastava, Ambassador of India in Nepal, on Tuesday met Rajendra Dawadi, Principal, Tribhuvan Trishuli Secondary School, Bidur, Nuwakot. His timely action saved lives of more than 1,600 school children just before the school was swept away in Rasuwa flash flood. He said that this school was set up in 1950s; Designed by Indian engineer, involved in construction of Trishuli Hydropower plant, built by Indian assistance.
India's technical team for tunnel rescue also worked in both Chilime and Langtang sites in coordination with the Nepali Army.
How Did The Nepal Floods Happen?
Flash floods, triggered by a collapse or avalanche of ice and rock near the Nepal-Tibet border, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal on August 26. The Bhote Koshi River, which flows south from the Himalayan border region, carried the floodwaters downstream, sweeping away homes, vehicles, roads and bridges and damaging hydropower projects.
As many as 321 bodies were recovered in Chitwan district, followed by 216 in Nawalparasi East, 170 in Nawalparasi West, 95 in Nuwakot, 65 in Gorkha, 57 in Dhading, 41 in Rasuwa and 38 in Tanahun, according to NDRRMA.
Nepalese authorities on Tuesday issued a fresh alert over the risk of floods in several districts across eastern, central and western parts of the country, urging people living near rivers to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures.
There is a high possibility of flash floods in Nuwakot and Rasuwa districts, where water flow in smaller rivers and streams is expected to rise, according to a notice issued by the NDRRMA.