Nepal Flood Death Toll Crosses 1,000; Nearly 4,000 Still Missing

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Rucha Pramanick
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Nepal's flood death toll has crossed 1,000, with nearly 4,000 people still missing and rescue teams continuing operations amid fresh warnings of flash floods in several districts

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Nepal Floods
India's technical team for tunnel rescue works in Chilime and Langtang sites in coordination with the Nepali Army Photo: X@navsri6619
Summary of this article

  • Nepal's flash-flood death toll rose to 1,003 on Tuesday, while around 4,000 people remain missing and nearly 12,000 have been rescued.

  • India's technical tunnel-rescue team has been working with the Nepali Army at the Chilime and Langtang sites, while the two countries continue coordinating relief efforts.

  • Nepal has also issued fresh flood warnings for several districts, including Nuwakot and Rasuwa, where authorities have warned of a high possibility of flash floods.

The death toll from the devastating flash floods in Nepal surged to 1,003 on Tuesday, with security forces recovering more bodies from eight districts of the country, PTI quoted officials as saying.

Around 4,000 people remain missing, while nearly 12,000 have been rescued, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said.

Nearly 4,000 Remain Missing As Search Operations Continue

Nepal has launched a diplomatic push to seek climate-related compensation from greenhouse emitters for the devastation caused by the recent deadly flash floods, asserting that post-disaster assistance should be treated as a matter of "moral liability", "not charity".

Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal said Nepal, despite contributing "virtually negligible" greenhouse gas emissions, are bearing the disproportionate consequences of global warming, including rapid glacier melt and extreme mountain disasters, as per Kathmandu Post.

Meanwhile, Naveen Srivastava, Ambassador of India in Nepal, on Tuesday met Rajendra Dawadi, Principal, Tribhuvan Trishuli Secondary School, Bidur, Nuwakot. His timely action saved lives of more than 1,600 school children just before the school was swept away in Rasuwa flash flood. He said that this school was set up in 1950s; Designed by Indian engineer, involved in construction of Trishuli Hydropower plant, built by Indian assistance.

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People carrying relief material move to a safer place in the aftermath of the recent flash floods, in Galchhi, Dhading district, Nepal, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026. - | Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a drone photo shows a flood-hit area in Nuwakot, Nepal on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. - | Photo: Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua via AP
In this image received on Aug. 26, 2026, Nepal Army and armed police force officials prepare for the rescue operation after a sudden and massive flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River, killing four people, in Nepal. - Photo: Handout via PTI
Police officials conduct a search and rescue operation after flash floods, in the Devghat area, Nepal, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. The death toll in the massive flash floods in Nepal rose to 270. - | Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar
Mud covers the floor of a classroom strewn with furniture damaged in the recent flash floods, at the Shree Bagheswori Madhyamik School in Galchhi, Dhading district of Nepal Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Niranjan Shrestha
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India's technical team for tunnel rescue also worked in both Chilime and Langtang sites in coordination with the Nepali Army.

Ice-rock Avalanche, Not GLOF, Triggered Deadly Floods In Nepal: Report - Photo: PTI
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Nepal rescuers are reaching remote flood-hit areas nearly a week after devastating floods. - X
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How Did The Nepal Floods Happen?

Flash floods, triggered by a collapse or avalanche of ice and rock near the Nepal-Tibet border, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal on August 26. The Bhote Koshi River, which flows south from the Himalayan border region, carried the floodwaters downstream, sweeping away homes, vehicles, roads and bridges and damaging hydropower projects.

As many as 321 bodies were recovered in Chitwan district, followed by 216 in Nawalparasi East, 170 in Nawalparasi West, 95 in Nuwakot, 65 in Gorkha, 57 in Dhading, 41 in Rasuwa and 38 in Tanahun, according to NDRRMA.

Nepalese authorities on Tuesday issued a fresh alert over the risk of floods in several districts across eastern, central and western parts of the country, urging people living near rivers to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures.

There is a high possibility of flash floods in Nuwakot and Rasuwa districts, where water flow in smaller rivers and streams is expected to rise, according to a notice issued by the NDRRMA.

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