A Gurdwara, A Mall And A Property Dispute: What Happened In Pakistan’s Quetta?

What Happened To The Quetta Gurdwara?

The Sikh community’s account centres on a gurdwara building on Archer Road in Quetta that had been used by St Gabriel’s School. Jasbir Singh told The Indian Express that the building had been established as a gurdwara in the 1930s and that the school moved out after the structure was demolished in June. He alleged that the property was then handed over to a private company for a shopping plaza.