Lahore Gets The SCO Spotlight: What The New Tourism Title Means

Lahore has been designated the SCO’s Tourism and Cultural Capital for 2026-27 as Pakistan assumes the organisation’s rotating chairmanship.
Pakistan plans to host four flagship cultural events in Lahore, alongside a year-long programme featuring cultural performances, exhibitions and visiting groups from SCO countries.
The designation is separate from Lahore’s Tourism Capital title awarded by the Economic Cooperation Organisation for 2027.
Lahore was named the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s Tourism and Cultural Capital for 2026–27 on Tuesday, according to The Times. The decision came as Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed the SCO Council of Heads of State meeting in Bishkek, as Pakistan assumed the organisation’s chairmanship for 2027.
Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon congratulated Pakistan on assuming the SCO chairmanship and voiced support for Lahore's designation.
What Events Will Lahore Host?
Thursday Times reported that the SCO made the designation. The title is for 2026–2027 and ties Lahore to the organisation’s tourism and cultural brief. According to The Thursday Times, the federal minister overseeing the initiative told the SCO Secretary-General in July that Pakistan planned to organise four flagship cultural events in Lahore, alongside a year-long calendar of smaller programmes.
Embassies and consulates of SCO member states in Pakistan are expected to participate through cultural performances, exhibitions and visiting cultural troupes.
Islamabad will host the Lok Virsa Folk Festival in November, with SCO member states invited to participate. Pakistan is also due to host the 24th Meeting of SCO Ministers of Culture.
Why Is Lahore's SCO Designation Significant?
Lahore has long been seen as a cultural centre. The city is widely known as Pakistan’s historic city, with strong links to the country’s artistic, literary and architectural traditions. Its tourism appeal rests on heritage and urban identity. Lahore’s historic character, built landmarks and cultural life make it one of Pakistan’s best-known visitor destinations.
The SCO designation should not be confused with another title already awarded to Lahore. The Economic Cooperation Organisation named Lahore its Tourism Capital for 2027 in April 2025. That is a separate honour from a different regional organisation.
Meanwhile, Sharif on Tuesday said that water was the "lifeblood" of the region and it must never be weaponised. Addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in the Kyrgyz capital, Sharif also said that the region cannot "realise its full potential without lasting peace," Dawn reported.
"Water is the lifeblood of our region. It sustains millions of lives, nourishes our land and secures the very future of our coming generations,” he said, highlighting the issue of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT). Sharif stressed that it "must never be weaponised; it cannot be used as an instrument of coercion, nor can it ever be exploited for political leverage”.
India decided to put the IWT in abeyance as part of a series of punitive diplomatic and economic measures unveiled soon after the Pahalgam terror attack in April last year that killed 26 civilians.
"The treaties governing our shared waters are solemn, binding international commitments. They are not matters of political convenience to be cast aside at your will. They must be honoured unconditionally, in both letter and spirit," Sharif said.
His remarks comes a day after India rejected the Permanent Court of Arbitration's order setting aside its decision to suspend the IWT with Pakistan, saying the "illegally-constituted" body has no jurisdiction to comment on New Delhi's sovereign decisions.