139 Days Later, Alcaraz Returns With A Statement Win At The US Open

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 1 September 2026 4:48 pm

Carlos Alcaraz made a winning return to singles action after a 139-day absence as the defending champion defeated Roman Safiullin 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in the first round of the 2026 US Open. Playing his first singles match since April because of a right-wrist injury, the second seed initially looked cautious but gradually found his rhythm, breaking Safiullin in the seventh game of the opening set before taking control of the match. The Russian, ranked 99th, managed to break Alcaraz once but struggled to consistently handle the Spaniard’s forehand and movement. Alcaraz finished with 20-plus forehand winners, while his first serve averaged around 112 mph as he carefully managed his comeback. The 23-year-old closed out the match in 2 hours and 21 minutes and will face Portugal’s Jaime Faria in the second round.