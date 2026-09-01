139 Days Later, Alcaraz Returns With A Statement Win At The US Open

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Carlos Alcaraz made a winning return to singles action after a 139-day absence as the defending champion defeated Roman Safiullin 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in the first round of the 2026 US Open. Playing his first singles match since April because of a right-wrist injury, the second seed initially looked cautious but gradually found his rhythm, breaking Safiullin in the seventh game of the opening set before taking control of the match. The Russian, ranked 99th, managed to break Alcaraz once but struggled to consistently handle the Spaniard’s forehand and movement. Alcaraz finished with 20-plus forehand winners, while his first serve averaged around 112 mph as he carefully managed his comeback. The 23-year-old closed out the match in 2 hours and 21 minutes and will face Portugal’s Jaime Faria in the second round.

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Carlos Alcaraz US Open Tennis Championships
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, celebrates winning a match against Roman Safiullin, of Russia, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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US Open Tennis Championships Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, celebrates winning a match against Roman Safiullin, of Russia, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP /Seth Wenig
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Carlos Alcaraz US Open Tennis 2026
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns the ball to Roman Safiullin, of Russia, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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Roman Safiullin US Open Tennis Championships
Roman Safiullin, of Russia, returns the ball to Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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US Open Tennis 2026 Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns the ball to Roman Safiullin, of Russia, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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US Open Tennis Championships Roman Safiullin
Roman Safiullin, of Russia, returns the ball to Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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US Open Tennis Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns the ball to Roman Safiullin, of Russia, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | AP Photo/Seth Wenig
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Roman Safiullin US Open Tennis 2026
Roman Safiullin, of Russia, reacts during a match against Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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Carlos Alcaraz US Open
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns the ball to Roman Safiullin, of Russia, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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US Open Tennis Roman Safiullin
Roman Safiullin, of Russia, returns the ball to Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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Carlos Alcaraz US Open Tennis
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns the ball to Roman Safiullin, of Russia, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig

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