Raphinha And Yamal Shine As Barcelona Survive Rayo Scare In Seven-Goal Thriller

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 1 September 2026 4:05 pm

Barcelona maintained their perfect start to the 2026-27 LaLiga season with a thrilling 5-2 victory over Rayo Vallecano at Spotify Camp Nou, although the defending champions were made to work after falling behind early. Sergio Camello put Rayo ahead in the 12th minute after Álvaro García created the opening, but Barcelona responded almost immediately, with Raphinha equalising in the 19th minute before Lamine Yamal produced a superb finish two minutes later to turn the game around. Florian Lejeune’s own goal made it 3-1 shortly after half-time, but Camello headed Rayo back into contention in the 59th minute. Raphinha then restored Barcelona’s two-goal advantage in the 71st minute before Yamal completed the scoring in the 90th. The victory gave Barcelona nine points from three matches, moving them top on goal difference over Real Madrid.