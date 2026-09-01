Raphinha And Yamal Shine As Barcelona Survive Rayo Scare In Seven-Goal Thriller

P
Photo Webdesk
Published at:

Barcelona maintained their perfect start to the 2026-27 LaLiga season with a thrilling 5-2 victory over Rayo Vallecano at Spotify Camp Nou, although the defending champions were made to work after falling behind early. Sergio Camello put Rayo ahead in the 12th minute after Álvaro García created the opening, but Barcelona responded almost immediately, with Raphinha equalising in the 19th minute before Lamine Yamal produced a superb finish two minutes later to turn the game around. Florian Lejeune’s own goal made it 3-1 shortly after half-time, but Camello headed Rayo back into contention in the 59th minute. Raphinha then restored Barcelona’s two-goal advantage in the 71st minute before Yamal completed the scoring in the 90th. The victory gave Barcelona nine points from three matches, moving them top on goal difference over Real Madrid.

image Prefer on Google
Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano spain soccer La liga highlights-
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring his side's fifth goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Aug. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
1/9
Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano spain soccer La liga
Barcelona's Hamza Abdelkarim in action during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Aug. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
2/9
Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano spain soccer La liga highlights-Gabriel Jesus
Barcelona's new signing Gabriel Jesus watches from the stands during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Aug. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
3/9
Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano spain soccer La liga highlights-Fermin Lopez
Barcelona's Fermin Lopez, left, challenges for the ball with Rayo's Pedro Diaz during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Aug. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
4/9
Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano spain soccer La liga highlights-Barcelonas Raphinha
Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Aug. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
5/9
Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano spain soccer La liga highlights-Anthony Gordon
Barcelona's Anthony Gordon tries a shot during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Aug. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
6/9
Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano spain soccer La liga highlights-Dani Olmo
Barcelona's Anthony Gordon celebrates with his teammate Barcelona's Raphinha, center, and Barcelona's Dani Olmo, right, after Rayo's Florian Lejeune scores an own goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Aug. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
7/9
Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano spain soccer La liga highlights-Barcelonas Lamine Yamal
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Aug. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
8/9
Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano spain soccer La liga highlights-Barcelonas Raphinha
Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Aug. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
9/9
Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano spain soccer La liga highlights-
Barcelona supporters cheer from the stands during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Aug. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories