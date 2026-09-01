From Vadnagar To Varanasi: BJP’s Big Plan To Mark Modi’s 25 Years In Public Life

The BJP plans to begin its outreach campaign on September 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, with programmes continuing through October.
A proposed Vadnagar-to-Varanasi yatra will connect Modi’s birthplace in Gujarat with his parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh.
The wider campaign will include sanitation drives, blood donation camps, tree-plantation drives, health camps, beneficiary outreach, exhibitions and seminars.
The BJP will launch the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ on September 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. The month-long campaign will run until October 17 to mark 25 years of Modi’s public life and will include nationwide outreach, rallies, health and sanitation programmes, beneficiary camps, and the ‘Janmabhoomi Se Karmabhoomi Yatra’ from Vadnagar to Kashi.
On Modi’s birthday and to mark his completion of 25 years in public life, the BJP will take out the ‘Seva Jyoti Yatra’ from Vadnagar, his birthplace, to Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, according to IANS. The yatra will connect Vadnagar with Varanasi, tracing Modi’s journey from his hometown and early grassroots roots to his national political career.
What Is BJP's Vadnagar To Varanasi Yatra?
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to organise a ‘Seva Jyoti Yatra’ from Gujarat’s Vadnagar, the birthplace of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, as part of events marking his birthday and 25 years in public life.
ANI reported that the yatra will represent Modi’s political journey, beginning with his grassroots association with Vadnagar and culminating in his rise as a national leader representing Varanasi.
The campaign is being organised to highlight his 25-year journey in public life, tracing his path from his birthplace to the national political arena. Several senior BJP leaders are expected to participate in the yatra.
What Will BJP's Nationwide Campaign Include?
The BJP is preparing a 15-day nationwide service initiative, ‘Seva Pakhwada’, from September 17 to October 2, to commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 25 years in constitutional public office.
The campaign is proposed to be conducted under the banner ‘Seva Sankalp Mahotsav’ and will focus on public service and welfare activities across the country. Planned initiatives include sanitation campaigns, blood donation drives, tree plantation programmes and health camps, according to ANI.
The campaign will also coincide with Modi completing 25 years in public office on October 7, 2026. October 7 marks the date in 2001 when Modi took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat.
BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde has been given charge of the initiative as its National Convener. At the state level, the party plans to constitute a seven-member team to coordinate the activities. Each team will comprise one minister, one organisational general secretary and five senior leaders.
As part of the campaign, the BJP plans to hold photo and digital exhibitions highlighting Modi's 25-year political journey. The exhibitions will showcase his governance record, development initiatives and welfare schemes. The programme will also feature seminars and intellectual forums centred on good governance, development and ‘Antyodaya’, the principle of uplifting marginalised sections of society.
The BJP is also planning interactions with young people and other sections of society, along with meetings designed to engage the public on various issues. Special camps will be organised to provide information about welfare schemes run by the Central and state governments, including details of the benefits available to citizens.
The party also plans intellectual conferences and seminars focusing on themes such as good governance, development and Antyodaya. Youth and other sections of society are expected to participate in interactive sessions as part of the wider outreach programme.
Modi first became Gujarat Chief Minister on October 7, 2001, when he took the oath as the state's 14th Chief Minister. He remained in the post for nearly 13 years before moving into national politics.