Rivers Rising, Flood Fears Grow: What’s Happening In UP, Uttarakhand?

Heavy rain swelled Dehradun’s Tamasa River, flooding parts of Tapkeshwar Temple.
Rising Ganga and Yamuna levels inundated low-lying areas across Uttar Pradesh.
Dehradun schools and Anganwadi centres closed following an Orange weather alert.
Heavy overnight rain swelled the Tamsa River in Dehradun on Tuesday, flooding parts of the historic Shri Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple complex, officials said.
The downpour also raised river levels across parts of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. In Prayagraj, the Ganga and Yamuna entered low-lying residential areas, prompting authorities to deploy response teams. In Varanasi, the rising Ganga inundated areas near the river and disrupted activity along several ghats.
All government, private and non-government schools from Classes 1 to 12, along with Anganwadi centres, were ordered to remain closed in Dehradun on Tuesday, officials told news agency ANI.
The district administration announced the closure after an Orange alert warned of heavy to very heavy rain, lightning and isolated extremely heavy rainfall. The order, issued by the Dehradun District Magistrate and District Disaster Management Authority chairperson on August 31, directed education and programme officers to ensure compliance.
The Ganga also rose in Rishikesh following continuous rain in the Garhwal hills. Although the river was flowing swiftly at Triveni Ghat, Central Water Commission officials said it remained below the warning level.
Teams from the State Disaster Response Force, Water Police and disaster-relief units were deployed at major ghats in Rishikesh, Muni Ki Reti and Lakshman Jhula. Officials used loudspeakers to warn residents, tourists and devotees to avoid riverbanks.
Local administrations in the affected areas said they were monitoring river levels and had placed emergency personnel on alert.