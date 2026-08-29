Nepal Flood Death Toll Hits 626, Heavy Rain Could Hamper Rescue Ops

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Outlook News Desk
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Forecast rain could hamper search and rescue efforts after the Bhotekoshi disaster, with the death toll reaching 626 and more than 2,400 people still unaccounted for.

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Nepal Flash Floods aftermath photo gallery
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a drone photo shows a flood-hit area in Nuwakot, Nepal on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. | Photo: Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua via AP
Summary of this article

  • Nepal’s Bhotekoshi flood death toll has risen to 626, with 2,426 people still unaccounted for

  • Forecast rain could hamper search and rescue operations across affected districts

  • More than 15,000 security personnel have been mobilised as authorities continue rescue and relief efforts

Heavy rain forecast across parts of Nepal could hamper search and rescue operations after the devastating Bhotekoshi flood, as the death toll rose to 626 and 2,426 people remained unaccounted for, local media reported, citing the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).

According to the NDRRMA, 4,451 people had been rescued, while 101 injured people were receiving hospital treatment. A total of 15,224 security personnel had been mobilised for search, rescue and relief operations across affected districts.

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers carry out search and rescue operations in a mudslide-hit area in southwestern Tibet on Saturday, August 29, 2026. - | Photo: Zheng Lijun/Xinhua via AP
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Rain Threat

Nepal's Department of Hydrology and Meteorology (DHM) continues to monitor rainfall and river conditions across the country, including at the Bhotekoshi station at Rasuwagadhi. Its hydrological monitoring system is tracking river conditions in the affected region.

Forecast rain could hamper search and rescue operations in areas affected by the Bhotekoshi disaster.

People move to safer locations after authorities issued a fresh flood warning following a rise in water levels in areas affected by a devastating flash flood earlier this week, in Dhading district, Nepal. - | Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar
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Rescue Operations

The devastating flood struck Rasuwa at about 8:40 am on Wednesday, affecting areas along the river in Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading and Gorkha. Nepal's Prime Minister's Office said the government had intensified search, rescue and relief operations in the affected areas.

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In this image received on Aug. 26, 2026, Nepal Army and armed police force officials prepare for the rescue operation after a sudden and massive flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River, killing four people, in Nepal. - Photo: Handout via PTI
Police officials conduct a search and rescue operation after flash floods, in the Devghat area, Nepal, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. The death toll in the massive flash floods in Nepal rose to 270. - | Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar
Search and rescue operation underway in the aftermath of the devastating flash flood, at Trishuli Dam, in Nuwakot district, Nepal, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. The flash floods began after an avalanche blocked the flow of the Lhende tributary of the Bhote Koshi River, with the resulting surge hitting Timure near Nepal's border with Tibet and causing widespread destruction downstream. - | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
Damaged houses and vehicles are seen in the aftermath of flash floods along the Trishuli River in Nepal's Nuwakot district - AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha

Nepal Police had recovered 616 bodies by 6 am on Saturday, before the national toll was subsequently updated to 626.

The Prime Minister's Office has also appealed for contributions to the Prime Minister's Disaster Relief Fund as rescue and relief efforts continue.

With 2,426 people still unaccounted for and further rain forecast, authorities face the added challenge of maintaining access to affected areas while continuing the search for survivors and missing people.

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