Nepal Flood Death Toll Hits 626, Heavy Rain Could Hamper Rescue Ops

Nepal’s Bhotekoshi flood death toll has risen to 626, with 2,426 people still unaccounted for
Forecast rain could hamper search and rescue operations across affected districts
More than 15,000 security personnel have been mobilised as authorities continue rescue and relief efforts
Heavy rain forecast across parts of Nepal could hamper search and rescue operations after the devastating Bhotekoshi flood, as the death toll rose to 626 and 2,426 people remained unaccounted for, local media reported, citing the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).
According to the NDRRMA, 4,451 people had been rescued, while 101 injured people were receiving hospital treatment. A total of 15,224 security personnel had been mobilised for search, rescue and relief operations across affected districts.
Rain Threat
Nepal's Department of Hydrology and Meteorology (DHM) continues to monitor rainfall and river conditions across the country, including at the Bhotekoshi station at Rasuwagadhi. Its hydrological monitoring system is tracking river conditions in the affected region.
Forecast rain could hamper search and rescue operations in areas affected by the Bhotekoshi disaster.
Rescue Operations
The devastating flood struck Rasuwa at about 8:40 am on Wednesday, affecting areas along the river in Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading and Gorkha. Nepal's Prime Minister's Office said the government had intensified search, rescue and relief operations in the affected areas.
Nepal Police had recovered 616 bodies by 6 am on Saturday, before the national toll was subsequently updated to 626.
The Prime Minister's Office has also appealed for contributions to the Prime Minister's Disaster Relief Fund as rescue and relief efforts continue.
With 2,426 people still unaccounted for and further rain forecast, authorities face the added challenge of maintaining access to affected areas while continuing the search for survivors and missing people.