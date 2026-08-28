Why Is Nepal Rejecting Foreign Rescue Teams After Bhotekoshi Flash Floods?

The scale of the operation makes that trade-off significant. As of its August 27 update, Nepal's Foreign Ministry said 359 bodies had been recovered and that 596 foreign nationals from 33 countries were still missing. The ministry noted that the figures were based on the latest information available at the time and remained subject to verification. A Kathmandu Post report, citing Nepal's disaster-management authority, put the broader number of people out of contact at 826, including 590 tourists, of whom 476 were foreign nationals and 114 were Nepali. The figures cover different categories and should not be treated as competing totals