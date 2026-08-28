Nepal-Tibet Floods: China Suspends Rescue Work As Debris Lake Raises Breach Risk

China has ordered rescue teams to remain on standby and withdrawn personnel from the flood epicentre amid fears that a debris-created lake could breach.
Chinese state media warned that continued rainfall could raise the lake’s water level over the next three days, increasing the risk of another flood around Gyirong Port and downstream areas.
Nepal Police and the NDRRMA have also issued fresh warnings, urging rescuers and people in the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli areas to move to safer locations if flooding threatens.
China has suspended rescue operations at the centre of this week’s devastating floods in Tibet, amid concerns that a lake created at the disaster site could burst. Meanwhile, Nepal’s death toll from the floods has climbed to 469, while more than 1,300 people remain missing, Guardian reported.
According to state broadcaster CCTV, the lake, created by huge accumulations of debris, has started spilling water towards the location where rescue teams were preparing to work on Friday.
“All rescue teams have been ordered to stand by in place and wait for further instructions,” it said. Emergency teams that had earlier accessed the area “have been ordered to withdraw one kilometre,” CCTV added.
Why Has China Halted Rescue Operations?
The lake emerged after a massive mass of mud and debris struck Gyirong, a border hub in Tibet, on Wednesday. The impact triggered catastrophic flash floods that swept violently through valleys, destroying entire villages.
Countries and international organisations are working to deliver assistance to areas of Nepal and Tibet affected by the flooding. However, search and rescue operations, including efforts to locate hundreds of tourists, have been hampered by the destruction of numerous bridges and extensive stretches of road across the mountainous region, which attracts trekkers and pilgrims.
Nepal Police have issued an alert and said in a post on X, "Information has been received that the water dam on the Tibetan side has burst again. Therefore, all security personnel, rescue workers involved in rescue and relief operations, and the general public are requested to remain immediately alert and move to safe locations or notify others.
Could The Lake Cause Another Flood?
According to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, the water level of the lake at the disaster site is expected to continue increasing over the next three days as rainfall persists, with the highest level forecast for Tuesday.
Xinhua reported late on Thursday that the rising water level could heighten “the risk of a breach”, which could release floodwater downstream and cause additional damage, including around Gyirong Port and other downstream locations.
The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) of Nepal said the rise in the water level at the same site raised the risk of another flood in the area.
The warning comes after a massive flash flood swept through Rasuwa and other parts of central Nepal on Wednesday, killing hundreds and causing widespread damage to settlements, roads, bridges and hydropower infrastructure.
“The water level mixed with mud has increased at the same place where the flash flood occurred on Wednesday, and there is a risk of more flooding in the area,” the authority said in a fresh notice.
The NDRRMA urged people involved in search and rescue operations, as well as those staying in the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli areas for various reasons, to remain highly alert and immediately move to safer places if they face any risk.