Telangana And Karnataka SIR Voter List: Why Are So Many Names Deleted?

This distinction is significant because the EC’s Manual on Electoral Rolls (2023), which serves as the rule book for electoral roll revisions, states that “an absentee voter is that person who is found to be absent for a limited period from place of his ordinary residence where he is enrolled as an elector. An absentee may be with family or without family. But his name cannot be deleted, as in the existing law, a person absenting himself temporarily from his place of ordinarily residence shall not, by reason thereof, cease to be ordinarily resident therein.”