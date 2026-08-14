Revanth Reddy Alleges Plot To Delete Voters In Telangana

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy alleged a conspiracy to erase authentic names from Telangana's voter lists using the Special Intensive Revision programme.
Reddy identified a massive cluster of 60 lakh to 70 lakh suspect uncollectable enumeration forms across Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.
The Chief Minister urged Congress workers to conduct door-to-door verification to protect eligible voters from being disenfranchised by external forces.
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has alleged a political conspiracy to erase authentic electoral names from the voter list under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) programme to manipulate future polls.
Addressing the 'Minorities Excellence Summit' in Hyderabad on Thursday, August 13, 2026, Reddy said the state government would resist these voter deletion efforts.
Reddy said, "In West Bengal, Didi has given up after lakhs of votes were deleted. But in Telangana, even if the ECI, ED, CBI, I-T and SIR collectively worked, they won't succeed."
He urged voters to check their names on the electoral rolls, saying every vote was more precious than gold.
Reddy cautioned political workers that external forces are trying to remove valid voters. "Telangana Janta ko pata hai kaun kiska aadmi hai. Zeher kiska dil mein hai aur pyaar kiska dimaag mein hai," he said.
He called upon Congress workers to go door to door to verify voter lists and ensure that not a single eligible voter lost their right to vote.
Scale of Voter Deletion
Without naming the BJP, Reddy said some people were claiming that Telangana is the next electoral target following similar campaigns in West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. He alleged that some people were attempting to determine who should be able to vote in the 2028 or 2029 elections.
Highlighting the scale of the alleged operation, the Chief Minister identified a massive cluster of suspect data. Most of the 60 lakh to 70 lakh uncollectable enumeration forms trace back to just three districts. These forms are predominantly located across Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri.
Defending Minority Reservations
The state government remains committed to implementing the 4% reservation for minority communities introduced by the Congress. Reddy described Hindus and Muslims as his "two eyes" during his summit address.
When Union Home Minister Amit Shah threatened to scrap the minority quota in Telangana, the state government challenged him to abolish reservations in Gujarat first. The administration has actively protected minority representation in state employment.
The government defended minority job recruitments for Group-I and Group-II positions against severe legal challenges. The state pursued the matter all the way to the Supreme Court to finalise the hiring process.
The administration also appointed a minority community representative to the Telangana Public Service Commission to ensure fair representation.
Support for Elite Athletes
The administration has extended direct government support to prominent minority sportspersons. Former cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin was appointed to a ministerial position.
World champion boxer Nikhat Zareen received a Group-I level state government job alongside a cash prize of Rs 3 crore.
The state also amended its service rules to formally appoint cricketer Mohammed Siraj as a Deputy Superintendent of Police.