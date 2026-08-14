JP Nadda Admitted To AIIMS Delhi After Uneasiness, Undergoes Angiography

Union Health Minister JP Nadda was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on Thursday evening.
AIIMS said Nadda is stable and remains under observation in the Department of Cardiology.
Nadda's hospitalisation came shortly after the Monsoon Session of Parliament.
Union Health Minister JP Nadda was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on Thursday evening after experiencing uneasiness and is currently stable, the hospital said on Friday.
Nadda underwent a coronary angiography on August 13 as part of his medical evaluation. He remains admitted to the Department of Cardiology at AIIMS Delhi for observation.
“Union Health Minister JP Nadda was evaluated for uneasiness with tests, including a coronary angiography on the evening of August 13, 2026. He is currently stable and admitted for observation in the Dept of Cardiology, AIIMS,” the hospital said.
No further details about his condition have been released.
Parliament Row
Nadda’s hospitalization came after the end of the monsoon session of the parliament, which saw an intense debate on its last day.
“The BJP does not subscribe to such activities. The incident is painful not just for the Congress but for all of us,” he said.
Amid protests by the Opposition, Nadda assured the House that the incident would be investigated and appropriate action taken. He also objected to Kharge's use of the term “you people” while referring to those allegedly involved.
Nadda’s Career
Born on December 2, 1960, in Patna, Bihar, Nadda is originally from Himachal Pradesh. He completed his BA at Patna University and later obtained an LLB from Himachal Pradesh University.
Nadda began his political career with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and became its national secretary in 1989.
He was elected to the Himachal Pradesh Assembly in 1993 and later served as the state's health minister.
He served as Union Health Minister from 2014 to 2019 before becoming BJP national working president in June 2019.
In January 2020, Nadda took over as the BJP's national president. He later returned as Union Health Minister in the Narendra Modi government.