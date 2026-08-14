JP Nadda Admitted To AIIMS Delhi After Uneasiness, Undergoes Angiography

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pranay Vatsa
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Nadda underwent a coronary angiography on August 13 as part of his medical evaluation

BJP chief JP Nadda |
JP Nadda Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Union Health Minister JP Nadda was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on Thursday evening.

  • AIIMS said Nadda is stable and remains under observation in the Department of Cardiology.

  • Nadda's hospitalisation came shortly after the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on Thursday evening after experiencing uneasiness and is currently stable, the hospital said on Friday.

Nadda underwent a coronary angiography on August 13 as part of his medical evaluation. He remains admitted to the Department of Cardiology at AIIMS Delhi for observation.

“Union Health Minister JP Nadda was evaluated for uneasiness with tests, including a coronary angiography on the evening of August 13, 2026. He is currently stable and admitted for observation in the Dept of Cardiology, AIIMS,” the hospital said.

No further details about his condition have been released.

JP Nadda | File Photo - null
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Parliament Row

Nadda’s hospitalization came after the end of the monsoon session of the parliament, which saw an intense debate on its last day.

During the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha, Congress President Mallikarjuna Kharge raised the alleged ‘purification’ incident. Kharge alleged that some BJP workers conducted a ‘purification’ havan at Haldwani’s Ram Lila Maidan, where he had addressed a public meeting earlier.

Nadda condemned the actions in Parliament and said that the BJP does not support such actions.

“The BJP does not subscribe to such activities. The incident is painful not just for the Congress but for all of us,” he said.

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The CJP delegation is represented by Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das, as reported. National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka and spokesperson Vaishnavi Gaur are also attending. - (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
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In this image posted on July 20, 2026, Union Minister JP Nadda, left, meets Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka amid an ongoing protest by CJP over the alleged NEET paper leak, in New Delhi. - Photo: @SauravDassss/X via PTI
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Amid protests by the Opposition, Nadda assured the House that the incident would be investigated and appropriate action taken. He also objected to Kharge's use of the term “you people” while referring to those allegedly involved.

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Nadda’s Career

Born on December 2, 1960, in Patna, Bihar, Nadda is originally from Himachal Pradesh. He completed his BA at Patna University and later obtained an LLB from Himachal Pradesh University.

Nadda began his political career with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and became its national secretary in 1989.

He was elected to the Himachal Pradesh Assembly in 1993 and later served as the state's health minister.

Nadda became a BJP national general secretary in 2010 and was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2012.

He served as Union Health Minister from 2014 to 2019 before becoming BJP national working president in June 2019.

In January 2020, Nadda took over as the BJP's national president. He later returned as Union Health Minister in the Narendra Modi government.

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