"Solutions Emerge Through Discussion And Dialogue," Amit Shah Offers NEET Debate Amid Parliament Deadlock

Amit Shah wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking time for a detailed debate on the NEET paper leak protests
Shah said the government was ready to discuss the issue and asked the Opposition to let Parliament function
He offered to sit in the House from 3 pm on Wednesday to 3 pm on Thursday to answer questions
Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday 12 August 2026 requesting a debate on the NEET paper leak protests. The formal request comes amid continuous parliamentary disruptions and a deadlock between the BJP-led government and the Opposition.
Shah urged Birla to consult opposition leaders to allocate time for a detailed discussion to resolve the parliamentary impasse. "In a democracy, solutions emerge through discussion and dialogue," Shah wrote in his letter, adding that he has an "unwavering faith in democracy and democratic institutions", and that "this House is meant for discussion and dialogue".
Government Ready For Debate
Shah challenged the Opposition to submit a letter to the Speaker by 3 pm. He offered to sit in the House from 3 pm today to 3 pm tomorrow to answer all questions.
"First of all, terms like 'laapata', 'bhaag gaye' is the kind of language increasingly being heard in India’s public and parliamentary life," Shah told the media outside Parliament. "I have been coming to Parliament regularly since the session began; I sit in my chamber, but since the Opposition is not allowing Parliament to function—in either House—what is one supposed to do?" he added.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju previously agreed to discuss the protests at the Business Advisory Committee. Shah also said that the government has nothing to hide. "I will even discuss why they did not want the discussion to happen. The NDA government—under Modi ji’s leadership—is ready to discuss anything; they just need to let Parliament function."
Shah pointed out that the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 was already discussed in the current session. No Opposition MPs raised the NEET issue during that legislative review, he added.
Opposition Demands Shah Resignation
The Opposition rejected the Home Minister's offer. Rahul Gandhi and other leaders dismissed the proposed discussion, demanding the immediate resignation of the home minister instead.
The Opposition's anger centres on the violent crackdowns on protesting students at Jantar Mantar. The Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force executed the crackdown, and both forces operate under the Home Ministry.
"Kharge ji and I have held press conferences, and the other opposition parties have also made it clear that we are not interested in listening to Amit Shah’s imagination. We are not interested in him giving us a lecture or a discussion," Rahul told the media.
He asked who authorised the action against the protesters. "Who shot those students [in Delhi]? Who gave the order to shoot those students? Who blinded one of the students? Who gave the order to beat the students with lathis with nails? Who gave that order? That order was implemented by the Home Ministry."