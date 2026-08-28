Donald Trump Claims Strait Of Hormuz As ‘New US Territory’ Amid Iran

US President Donald Trump on Friday staked claim over the Strait of Hormuz as he shared a map depicting the Strait of Hormuz as “New US Territory”, appearing to renew his controversial claim over the strategic waterway amid the ongoing conflict with Iran.
The post came days after Trump said he would declare the Strait US territory once Iran had been defeated.
What Did Trump Post About The Strait Of Hormuz?
In a post on Truth Social, he shared an image showing the Strait of Hormuz labelled “New US Territory”. The post follows his earlier remarks in which he said the strategic waterway would become US territory after the defeat of Iran. Earlier he had shared a post which read, “Iran Is a Failing Nation! President DJT.”
On August 25, he said, "Iran has been notified that any ship or boat placing new mines will be immediately and systematically destroyed... There is a Zero Tolerance policy on mine placement in full force and effect."
As of August 27, CENTCOM forces have redirected 75 commercial vessels, disabled three and boarded two to ensure compliance.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Syed Abbas Araghchi on Friday held talks with the Prime Minister of Qatar, and highlighted, “Putting diplomacy back on track isn't impossible. It hinges on US understanding of one simple fact: pressure doesn't work. The US should build trust, speak respectfully, acknowledge our rights, and uphold commitments.”
Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei called Washington’s Iran policy a ‘pure parody’.
He said, “Washington’s Iran policy has reached pure parody. It turns to Bahrain - a country with virtually no meaningful economic exchange with Iran - to prove that its “coalition” is working. It then “stops” Iranian sports and academic exchanges that had already been effectively dead for years. It is sanctioning the already sanctioned and calling the empty space a coalition.”
Why Is The Strait Of Hormuz So Important?
The UKMTO in its report said it saw reports of one confirmd attack in the last three days. IRGC attacks, attempted attacks, and/or harassment activity persisted, it said. These actions continue to demonstrate Iran’s intent to assert presence along key transit lanes and maintain pressure on transiting vessels. Commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remained at reduced levels. Independent tracking data indicated suppression with single-digit numbers transiting in both directions.
There remained a continued risk of drifting or uncharted mines in and near the TSS, with mine danger areas still active.