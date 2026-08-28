Donald Trump Claims Strait Of Hormuz As ‘New US Territory’ Amid Iran

Why Is The Strait Of Hormuz So Important?

The UKMTO in its report said it saw reports of one confirmd attack in the last three days. IRGC attacks, attempted attacks, and/or harassment activity persisted, it said. These actions continue to demonstrate Iran’s intent to assert presence along key transit lanes and maintain pressure on transiting vessels. Commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remained at reduced levels. Independent tracking data indicated suppression with single-digit numbers transiting in both directions.