Nepal Floods: Death Toll Rises To 392 As Rescuers Search For 290 Missing Indians

The death toll from the Nepal-Tibet flash floods has risen to 392, with 389 deaths reported in Nepal and three in neighbouring Tibet.
Rescuers are urgently searching for hundreds of missing persons, including 290 Indian nationals, following the disaster.
Satellite imagery analysis by geomorphologists revealed that a bedrock collapse underneath the glacier triggered the massive flash floods.
Flood casualties in Nepal reached 392. On Thursday, August 27, 2026, emergency workers sought hundreds of unaccounted individuals, including 290 Indian citizens. The disaster claimed 389 lives in Nepal and three in Tibet, as per officials.
Glacier Collapse Triggers Disaster
A Nepal Police statement stated that helicopters have rescued 796 people, including 50 foreigners, from affected areas, while another 796 have been evacuated by land.
Satellite photos revealed the trigger. Geomorphologists Kristen Cook and Dan Shugar said the bedrock supporting the glacier failed. This collapse dragged a giant ice block down and hurled debris into the ravine.
Emergency Helplines and Aid
Global aid is mobilising. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) requested 25mn Swiss francs ($31mn) to tackle the border disaster. The Switzerland-based group had already deployed 1mn Swiss francs for immediate rescue efforts a day earlier.
Emergency hotlines are now active. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu established dedicated lines for citizens needing help or updates. People can reach the embassy at +977 985 131 6807 and +977 970 910 7500. The Nepal Tourism Board provided emergency contacts, including toll-free 1234, hotline 1144 and Tourist Police number 9851289445.