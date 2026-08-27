Manasi Parekh Shares Frightening Updates After Nepal Tibet Flash Floods, ‘We Are Safe’

Manasi Parekh narrowly escaped devastating floods near Tibet's Gyirong Port.
The actor said pilgrims remained safe inside a Chinese hotel.
At least 165 people have died amid widespread Nepal Tibet flooding.
Manasi Parekh has shared a frightening account of narrowly escaping the Nepal-Tibet flash floods that devastated the Gyirong region. The National Award-winning actor is currently in China for the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage and revealed that she and fellow pilgrims were due to reach the flooded area just hours after the disaster.
Manasi Parekh shares video from flood-hit Gyirong
Parekh posted a video of Gyirong Port showing the scale of the flooding. The same location had been visited by the actor just five days earlier, making the destruction even more startling. The area was described as having been completely submerged after the floods.
The actor later reassured followers that she and the other pilgrims were safe. Their situation, however, remained uncertain as they were staying at a hotel in China while waiting for further instructions from Chinese authorities.
In another update, Parekh said the previous two days had been horrifying and that the group had spent almost two days inside their hotel. Food, electricity and shelter were available, while efforts were underway to arrange their safe evacuation. The group was reportedly around five hours from the Gyirong border.
Nepal- Tibet floods leave hundreds missing
The devastating floods have affected parts of Nepal and Tibet, with at least 165 people reported dead and nearly 1,400 still missing. Hundreds of Indians and Nepal-based NRIs are also feared to be unaccounted for, including pilgrims traveling for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.
The Bhote Koshi River reportedly swelled after floodwaters rushed in from the Tibetan side. Rasuwa, Dhading and Nuwakot have been among the worst-hit areas, with homes, roads and infrastructure severely damaged. Several hydropower projects have also been affected.
Rescue operations continue with security forces using helicopters and ground teams to reach stranded people. India has also sent 10 tonnes of humanitarian and disaster-relief supplies to Nepal.
The US Geological Survey has said the disaster was caused by a glacial collapse and resulting debris flow, rather than an earthquake as initially suspected.
Parekh continues to await safe passage home with the other pilgrims, while relief and rescue operations remain underway across the affected region.