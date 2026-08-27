Manasi Parekh Shares Frightening Updates After Nepal Tibet Flash Floods, ‘We Are Safe’

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:

Manasi Parekh said she and fellow Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims are safe in China after the floods devastated Gyirong Port.

image Prefer on Google
Nepal-Tibet Flash Floods
Manasi Parekh Escapes Nepal-Tibet Flash Floods Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Manasi Parekh narrowly escaped devastating floods near Tibet's Gyirong Port.

  • The actor said pilgrims remained safe inside a Chinese hotel.

  • At least 165 people have died amid widespread Nepal Tibet flooding.

Manasi Parekh has shared a frightening account of narrowly escaping the Nepal-Tibet flash floods that devastated the Gyirong region. The National Award-winning actor is currently in China for the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage and revealed that she and fellow pilgrims were due to reach the flooded area just hours after the disaster.

Manasi Parekh shares video from flood-hit Gyirong

Parekh posted a video of Gyirong Port showing the scale of the flooding. The same location had been visited by the actor just five days earlier, making the destruction even more startling. The area was described as having been completely submerged after the floods.

https://www.instagram.com/manasi_parekh/
Manasi Parekh's Comments Photo: Instagram
Manasi Parekh's Comments Photo: Instagram

The actor later reassured followers that she and the other pilgrims were safe. Their situation, however, remained uncertain as they were staying at a hotel in China while waiting for further instructions from Chinese authorities.

Nepal Flash Floods LIVE: 165 Dead, 750 Missing Including more than 300 Indians — Why Is Nepal So Vulnerable To Flash Floods? - | Photo: AP/Niranjan Shrestha
Nepal Flash Floods LIVE: Nepal Flood Death Toll Rises To 359; Fresh Flood Warning In Bhotekoshi River

By Snehal Srivastava

In another update, Parekh said the previous two days had been horrifying and that the group had spent almost two days inside their hotel. Food, electricity and shelter were available, while efforts were underway to arrange their safe evacuation. The group was reportedly around five hours from the Gyirong border.

Related Content
Personnel unload boxes of emergency relief material from an Indian Air Force aircraft following its arrival, in Kathmandu. India dispatched a 10-tonne humanitarian assistance package containing essential supplies to support immediate post-disaster search, rescue, and rehabilitation efforts following severe floods in Nepal. - | Photo: @MEAIndia/X via PTI
This photo released by Xinhua News Agency, shows a mudslide-hit area near Gyirong Port in southwestern China's Tibetan Autonomous Region on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. - | Photo: Xinhua via AP
Nepal PM Balen Shah - IMAGO / Anadolu Agency
A flash flood in Nepal’s Rasuwa district washed away villages and damaged roads, bridges and hydropower projects. - X

Nepal- Tibet floods leave hundreds missing

The devastating floods have affected parts of Nepal and Tibet, with at least 165 people reported dead and nearly 1,400 still missing. Hundreds of Indians and Nepal-based NRIs are also feared to be unaccounted for, including pilgrims traveling for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

The Bhote Koshi River reportedly swelled after floodwaters rushed in from the Tibetan side. Rasuwa, Dhading and Nuwakot have been among the worst-hit areas, with homes, roads and infrastructure severely damaged. Several hydropower projects have also been affected.

Rescue operations continue with security forces using helicopters and ground teams to reach stranded people. India has also sent 10 tonnes of humanitarian and disaster-relief supplies to Nepal.

Sonu Sood, Manisha Koirala, Prabal Gurung - X
Sonu Sood, Manisha Koirala And Prabal Gurung Offer Support For Nepal After Deadly Flood

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

The US Geological Survey has said the disaster was caused by a glacial collapse and resulting debris flow, rather than an earthquake as initially suspected.

Parekh continues to await safe passage home with the other pilgrims, while relief and rescue operations remain underway across the affected region.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories