Directors Who Have Left A Distinct Mark On Indian Theatre

There are various scales in theatre: the scale of vachika or speech patterns, which potentially ranges from straightforward speech to song, was so beautifully used by Panikkar that the audience would begin to listen to the music in the simple dialogues and recitation in the folds of songs. He equally effectively used the scale of syntaxes of the placement of actors in relation to each other and the audience. In his theatre, he freely employed the whole range of such syntaxes from a purely realistic way where actors would face each other to highly imaginative ways like the ones found in Kerala’s dance-drama Kudiyattam, in which actors don’t look at one another when delivering dialogues. Their gaze is directed towards the flame that burns before them which represents the mind of the audience. Panikkar’s theatrical practices always respected the foundational fact of theatre: whatever one does on the stage evokes whatever happens in the mind.