Sonu Sood, Manisha Koirala And Prabal Gurung Offer Support For Nepal After Deadly Flood

160 people are said to have been killed in Nepal's deadly flash floods.
A wave of celebrities has offered support and prayers for Nepal.
Manisha Koirala, Sonu Sood and Prabal Gurung are among the first ones.
After devastating flash flood rocked Nepal, several celebrities, including Sonu Sood, Manisha Koirala and Prabal Gurung, have shared prayers and messages of support for the affected people.
Manisha Koirala, who was born in Nepal and has often talked about her connection with the country, also exhorted people to pray for those affected. She shared pictures showing the damage caused by the floods and wrote, "Pray for Nepal." The floods have caused widespread damage in several parts of Nepal. At least 157 people have been confirmed dead, while almost 400 individuals remain unaccounted for following the mid-morning disaster. Citing the Nepalese police post on X, CNN reported that foreign nationals and security personnel are among those missing.
Sonu Sood, Prabal Gurung Offer Prayers For Nepal
Known for his humanitarian work, Sonu Sood advanced his support to those affected by the disaster. In a post on X, the actor wrote: "Nepal, you are not alone. We are coming with food, shelter and the strength to help you rebuild."
Veteran actor Arun Govil also wrote: "Prayers for everyone affected. Deeply saddened by the devastating floods in Nepal. The heartbreaking visuals reflect the immense challenges being faced by countless families. Praying for the safety, strength, and well-being of all those impacted." Internationally acclaimed Nepal-born fashion designer Prabal Gurung also expressed concern.
A tremendous landslide blocked the Bhote Koshi river, triggering a torrent of water downstream from China to Nepal. A group of scientists believe a glacier may have broken off and fallen into the valley below, which sparkled or accelerated the effect of the landslide. Nepal has faced repeated challenges from extreme weather and flooding in recent years, and the latest flash floods have again flagged fears about loss, displacement and infrastructure damage.