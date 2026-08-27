Sonu Sood, Manisha Koirala And Prabal Gurung Offer Support For Nepal After Deadly Flood

Manisha Koirala, who was born in Nepal and has often talked about her connection with the country, also exhorted people to pray for those affected. She shared pictures showing the damage caused by the floods and wrote, "Pray for Nepal." The floods have caused widespread damage in several parts of Nepal. At least 157 people have been confirmed dead, while almost 400 individuals remain unaccounted for following the mid-morning disaster. Citing the Nepalese police post on X, CNN reported that foreign nationals and security personnel are among those missing.