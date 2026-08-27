Sonu Sood, Manisha Koirala And Prabal Gurung Offer Support For Nepal After Deadly Flood

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Debanjan Dhar
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At least 160 people have been killed and hundreds more are missing after a flash flood and mudslide along the Nepal-Tibet border.

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Sonu Sood, Manisha Koirala, Prabal Gurung
Sonu Sood, Manisha Koirala, Prabal Gurung Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • 160 people are said to have been killed in Nepal's deadly flash floods.

  • A wave of celebrities has offered support and prayers for Nepal.

  • Manisha Koirala, Sonu Sood and Prabal Gurung are among the first ones.

After devastating flash flood rocked Nepal, several celebrities, including Sonu Sood, Manisha Koirala and Prabal Gurung, have shared prayers and messages of support for the affected people.

Manisha Koirala, who was born in Nepal and has often talked about her connection with the country, also exhorted people to pray for those affected. She shared pictures showing the damage caused by the floods and wrote, "Pray for Nepal." The floods have caused widespread damage in several parts of Nepal. At least 157 people have been confirmed dead, while almost 400 individuals remain unaccounted for following the mid-morning disaster. Citing the Nepalese police post on X, CNN reported that foreign nationals and security personnel are among those missing.

Nepal Flash Floods LIVE: 165 Dead, 750 Missing Including more than 300 Indians — Why Is Nepal So Vulnerable To Flash Floods? - | Photo: AP/Niranjan Shrestha
Nepal Flash Floods LIVE: 177 Dead, 826 Missing; Nearly 300 Indian Tourists Among Untraced

By Snehal Srivastava

Sonu Sood, Prabal Gurung Offer Prayers For Nepal

Known for his humanitarian work, Sonu Sood advanced his support to those affected by the disaster. In a post on X, the actor wrote: "Nepal, you are not alone. We are coming with food, shelter and the strength to help you rebuild."

Veteran actor Arun Govil also wrote: "Prayers for everyone affected. Deeply saddened by the devastating floods in Nepal. The heartbreaking visuals reflect the immense challenges being faced by countless families. Praying for the safety, strength, and well-being of all those impacted." Internationally acclaimed Nepal-born fashion designer Prabal Gurung also expressed concern.

Related Content
This photo released by Xinhua News Agency, shows a mudslide-hit area near Gyirong Port in southwestern China's Tibetan Autonomous Region on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. - | Photo: Xinhua via AP
Nepal Flash Floods: Nepal Army and armed police force officials prepare for the rescue operation after a sudden and massive flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River, killing four people, in Nepal. - Photo: Handout via PTI
Damaged houses stand precariously near the swollen, debris-choked banks of the Trishuli River after flash floods in Nepal's Nuwakot district. - | Photo: AP/Niranjan Shrestha
A flash flood in Nepal’s Rasuwa district washed away villages and damaged roads, bridges and hydropower projects. - X

A tremendous landslide blocked the Bhote Koshi river, triggering a torrent of water downstream from China to Nepal. A group of scientists believe a glacier may have broken off and fallen into the valley below, which sparkled or accelerated the effect of the landslide. Nepal has faced repeated challenges from extreme weather and flooding in recent years, and the latest flash floods have again flagged fears about loss, displacement and infrastructure damage.

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