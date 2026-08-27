Last Man In Tower Teaser: Manoj Bajpayee As A Retired Teacher Stands Alone When His Community Chooses A Different Path

The makers of Last Man in Tower have unveiled its teaser.
It is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Aravind Adiga.
Manoj Bajpayee, Boman Irani, and Divya Dutta are part of the ensemble cast.
Ben Rekhi's directorial Last Man in Tower, produced by Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media, will arrive in theatres this September. Screenwriter Sooni Taraporevala has adapted the screenplay from the bestselling novel of the same name by Aravind Adiga (White Tiger).
The film brings together ensemble cast including Manoj Bajpayee, Boman Irani, and Divya Dutta. Juhi Chaturvedi has penned the dialogues. The teaser for Last Man in Tower has been unveiled by the makers, which shows Bajpayee as a retired school teacher.
Last Man in Tower teaser
At the heart of the narrative is Masterji, a retired school teacher who decides to hold his ground and stand alone when his community chooses a different path. His decision to resist change unsettles long-standing relationships and loyalties within his neighbourhood. The situation poses a larger question about how people react when the prospect of a different life comes within reach.
Mrs Puri is among those whose choices come into direct conflict with Masterji. Her character is shaped by her own hopes, compromises and the pursuit of a different life.
Watch the teaser here.
The film marks Bajpayee and Irani's first project together. Bajpayee and Divya Dutta portray compelling, layered roles that drive the narrative, while Irani plays a pivotal character. The fill also stars Sukant Goel.
It is set to hit the Indian theatres on September 11, 2026.
Rekhi, in a statement, called it a deeply “fulfilling experience bringing Last Man In Tower to life with an incredible team,” adding, “the most rewarding part has been witnessing the power of Manoj and Boman - two giants of cinema - working together for the first time in this film. Divya brings an incredible depth and emotional strength to the ensemble, and the combination of these three actors makes the world of the film particularly special.”
“Last Man In Tower is an urgent story about holding onto community and family through turbulent times… a story that has only become more relevant with time,” he said further.