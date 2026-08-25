In Mumbai, 128 Flats Under Scanner As BMC Cracks Down On Luxury Tower’s Illegal Extensions

Complaints and Financial Scale

Activist Santosh Daundkar flagged the violations. On November 17, 2025, he wrote to the Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Zone-II), the Chief Engineer (Development Plan) and the Chief Fire Officer about alterations in the building. Flat owners in Tower A blocked off common spaces measuring 450 to 500 sqft, Daundkar said. At an estimated market rate of Rs 50,000 per sqft, this grabbed space is worth Rs 2.5 crore per apartment, totaling Rs 250 crore for the building.