BJP MLA’s Daughter Accused Of Assaulting Woman SI In Karnataka Temple, FIR Filed

A woman police Sub-Inspector was allegedly assaulted and threatened by the daughter of a sitting BJP MLA at a temple in Karnataka’s Mandya district, triggering outrage after a video of the incident surfaced on social media. An FIR has been registered against the woman, while police are also investigating a counter-complaint filed by her.
What Happened At The Temple?
The incident took place on August 12 at the Arathi Ukkada temple, where Sub-Inspector Savitha B was deployed for special security duty during Bhima Amavasya.
According to an India Today report citing the police complaint, Aishwarya, daughter of Tumakuru Rural BJP MLA B Suresh Gowda and wife of Assistant Commissioner of Police Gautham, allegedly abused and slapped the officer following an argument over a delay in allowing her to have darshan.
A video circulating on social media appears to show Aishwarya slapping the Sub-Inspector on the head during the argument. The officer then appears to slap Aishwarya on the shoulder as other police personnel and people nearby intervene.
FIR, Counter-Complaint Filed
Police have registered an FIR against Aishwarya under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) relating to assault or use of criminal force against a public servant, voluntarily causing hurt, intentional insult and criminal intimidation.
According to the report, Mandya Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi confirmed that Aishwarya has also filed a counter-complaint, alleging that the police officer abused her.
Police said both complaints are being investigated.
Incident Triggers Political Influence Debate
The incident has sparked widespread reactions on social media, with several users alleging that political influence could have played a role in the treatment of the police officer and questioning why an arrest had not been made.
The controversy has also renewed debate over whether relatives of elected representatives should receive preferential treatment or be subject to the same legal process as any other citizen.
Authorities have not yet announced any arrest in the case, and the allegations in both complaints remain under investigation.