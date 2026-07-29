BJP MLA Booked Over Alleged Remarks Against Rahul Gandhi; Cong Seeks Strict Action

An FIR was registered against BJP MLA Yashpal Suvarna on Wednesday over his alleged provocative and derogatory remarks against Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during a protest here.
Police said the case was registered at the Udupi Town Police Station based on a complaint lodged by District Congress Committee president Ashok Kodavoor, alleging that Suvarna made defamatory and inflammatory statements during a protest held near the Service Bus Stand in Udupi on Tuesday.
The complaint further alleged that Suvarna used abusive language against students participating in protests over the NEET examination paper leak issue and attempted to provoke BJP workers against Congress supporters, thereby threatening public peace.
Police have registered the case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita dealing with promoting enmity between groups, provoking riots, criminal intimidation and statements conducive to public mischief.
An investigation is underway.
In a statement, he said he would meet State Home Minister Priyank Kharge and seek directions to the police for a thorough investigation and appropriate action.
"Targeting those who raised their voice against the NEET paper leak issue through personal abuse, hate speech and intimidation reflects the BJP's anti-student mindset. Political differences cannot be answered with threats in a democracy," Bhandary said.
He also criticised BJP legislators who were present during the event for remaining silent, alleging that their inaction amounted to tacit approval of the speech.
Bhandary said the Congress had compiled video recordings of the event and would submit them to the investigating authorities as part of the probe.
The BJP demonstration in Udupi was organised in the backdrop of protests over the NEET examination controversy.