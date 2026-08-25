Calcutta HC Shields Abhishek Banerjee From Arrest In 3 FIRs, Seeks Probe Update

The Calcutta High Court directed that no coercive action be taken against TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in three FIRs until November 30 or further orders.
The court asked Banerjee to cooperate with the investigation and directed police to give him at least 48 hours' notice before questioning.
Police have been asked to submit a progress report on November 23, while the court also allowed Banerjee to travel abroad for medical treatment.
The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed that no coercive action be taken against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee in three FIRs registered against him in West Bengal. The court said custodial interrogation was not required at this stage and directed Banerjee to cooperate with the investigation.
What Did The Court Order?
A single Bench of Justice Saugata Bhattacharya granted Banerjee protection from coercive action until November 30 or until further orders, according to LiveLaw.
The court directed police to give Banerjee at least 48 hours' notice before requiring him to appear for questioning. The investigating agency has also been asked to submit a progress report on November 23, when the case is scheduled to be heard next.
The court further directed the state to provide Banerjee with copies of the FIRs and complaints registered against him across West Bengal.
The Bench said Banerjee would not have to approach the court separately in connection with each FIR, observing that such a requirement could lead to unnecessary multiplicity of litigation.
The High Court also clarified that the protection would not prevent Banerjee from travelling abroad for medical treatment.
Banerjee, 38, had recently approached the Supreme Court seeking permission to travel abroad for medical treatment. The top court had allowed him to travel subject to certain conditions.
What Are The FIRs Against Banerjee?
The cases stem from multiple FIRs registered against Banerjee in West Bengal over alleged provocative remarks made during election campaigns.
Banerjee, the nephew of former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has denied the allegations.
The High Court's order provides temporary protection from coercive action while the investigation continues. The police will now have to submit a progress report before the next hearing on November 23.