Outlook Explains | From Health Camps To FIRs: What Happened To Abhishek Banerjee's Diamond Harbour Model?

One set of allegations concerns the qualifications of people working at the camps. A complainant alleged that medical students from government colleges were presented as doctors and that diagnostic equipment, including X-ray and ECG machines, was used in violation of applicable laws. Another complaint alleged that ultrasound machines were used in violation of provisions of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act. The cases also invoke provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the National Medical Commission Act and the West Bengal Clinical Establishments Act.