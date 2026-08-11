Tamil Nadu Speaker Sparks Row After Addressing Anti-Abortion Rally

BJP chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy said Prabhakar’s participation was against the rights of women. "Even though abortion is legal under Indian law, slogans such as 'abortion is murder' and other demands opposing the abortion law were raised. The Speaker's participation in this event has now become controversial as it is against the rights of women," he said. "There is nothing wrong with the Speaker being a believer in the Christian faith, but showing eagerness to impose that religion and its beliefs on the public is not appropriate," Thirupathy said, adding they would have reacted differently if similar statements had been made in the name of Hindu beliefs.