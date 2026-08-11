Tamil Nadu Speaker Sparks Row After Addressing Anti-Abortion Rally

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker and TVK leader JCD Prabhakar flagged off the fifth National March for Life India, an anti-abortion rally in Chennai.
Prabhakar's remarks advocating for the dignity of unborn children drew sharp criticism from activists who championed women's bodily autonomy.
BJP leaders Vinoj P Selvam and Narayanan Thirupathy accused the Speaker of imposing religious beliefs and opposing established legal rights of women.
Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader JCD Prabhakar flagged off and addressed an anti-abortion rally in Chennai, sparking a major political controversy. India Today reported that Prabhakar participated in the fifth National March for Life India, where thousands of people participated in a rally opposing abortion and advocating for the protection of unborn life. The Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) hosted this Catholic Christian religious event.
"I consider this rally as a voice reminding us that even before a child sees this world, that life has value," Prabhakar said. "I consider this an event expressing the belief that every unborn child has dignity," he said. Prabhakar also invoked religious beliefs while speaking about the importance of childbirth and family and said that an unborn child had a future and a purpose.
Prabhakar targeted modern family planning. The 73-year-old TVK leader lamented how domestic preferences evolved from "We two, for us two" to "We two, for us one" before couples began postponing parenthood. "Gradually, it reached a point where people started thinking, 'Why have a child at all?' We all know well that this mindset is the root cause of recent trends," he said.
Critics Question TVK Stance
The speech triggered immediate backlash. Opponents demanded complete bodily autonomy for women, citing the death of Savita Halappanavar. The Karnataka-born dentist died of sepsis in Ireland after doctors refused her request for an abortion under local laws, sparking global outrage.
Critics warned that supporting conservative religious events would polarise society. Dravidian parties historically distanced themselves from such religious gatherings for decades. Observers now question if TVK chief Joseph Vijay and his party endorse these anti-abortion views.
The BJP seized on the controversy to question Prabhakar’s participation in a Christian event. BJP leader Vinoj P Selvam questioned whether the same response would have followed had a Hindu organisation organised a similar anti-abortion march. "Imagine for one second that this was a Hindu organisation," Selvam said, asking what the reaction would have been if Hindu religious groups had marched through Chennai telling women that abortion was wrong. He said such an event would potentially be described using terms such as "patriarchy", "Hindutva", "religious fundamentalism" and an "attack on women’s bodily autonomy".
BJP chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy said Prabhakar’s participation was against the rights of women. "Even though abortion is legal under Indian law, slogans such as 'abortion is murder' and other demands opposing the abortion law were raised. The Speaker's participation in this event has now become controversial as it is against the rights of women," he said. "There is nothing wrong with the Speaker being a believer in the Christian faith, but showing eagerness to impose that religion and its beliefs on the public is not appropriate," Thirupathy said, adding they would have reacted differently if similar statements had been made in the name of Hindu beliefs.
Government Clarifies Legal Position
State Health Minister KG Arunraj intervened. Addressing reporters, Arunraj said he lacked context regarding the Speaker's comments and urged the public to avoid misinterpreting them. The government maintains that legal frameworks govern the procedure, which remains a medical necessity in many cases.
"Abortion is regulated through the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act," Arunraj said. He said that under the current law, women can legally undergo an abortion up to 20 weeks of pregnancy.
"In the medical field, across many circumstances, abortion is a definitive medical necessity, and it is something we must do," Arunraj said. Asked about the constitutional and political implications of the Speaker’s anti-abortion position, Arunraj sought to distinguish Prabhakar’s personal views from the state’s health framework and urged people not to misunderstand it.