Who Is Mohsen Rezaei, The IRGC Veteran Taking Charge Of Iran’s Security Council?

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Outlook News Desk
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The veteran Revolutionary Guards commander and hardliner has been appointed to a key security post amid Iran’s confrontation with the US.

Mohsen Rezaeis appointment, Iran security chief
Mohsen Rezaei, a former IRGC chief, has been appointed secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council. Photo: X, @IRObservatory
Summary of this article

  • Iran has appointed veteran IRGC commander Mohsen Rezaei as secretary of the SNSC

  • Rezaei led the Revolutionary Guards for 16 years during and after the Iran-Iraq War

  • Rezaei has taken a hard line on US negotiations and maintains close ties to Mojtaba Khamenei

Iran has appointed Mohsen Rezaei as secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), placing a veteran Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander and hardliner at the centre of the country's security and foreign-policy decision-making.

According to Reuters, Rezaei, 71, replaces Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr as secretary of the SNSC, which coordinates Iran's security and foreign policy and is chaired by President Masoud Pezeshkian. Zolqadr has become political adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei.

From IRGC To Politics

Rezaei joined the IRGC after the 1979 Islamic Revolution and became its commander in 1981 at the age of 27. He held the position for 16 years, leading the force through most of the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war and overseeing the expansion of its military capabilities.

After leaving the IRGC, he remained an influential figure in Iran's political establishment. He ran for president several times and served as vice president for economic affairs from 2021 to 2023 under former President Ebrahim Raisi.

Mohsen Rezaei, a former IRGC chief, has been appointed secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council. - X, @IRObservatory
Mohsen Rezaei Named Iran Security Chief: Who Is He And Why Does His Appointment Matter?

By Outlook News Desk

Close To Khamenei

Rezaei's appointment comes after he served as a military adviser to Mojtaba Khamenei from March, following the latter's succession as Supreme Leader after the death of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

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Mohsen Rezaei, a former IRGC chief, has been appointed secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council. - X, @IRObservatory
Iran’s leadership faces growing divisions after Khamenei’s death as Mojtaba Khamenei’s role remains uncertain. - PTI
Mojtaba built his influence by running his father’s sprawling office and its network of contacts, while developing close relations with the Revolutionary Guards. - PTI
The coffins of the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family are displayed on a stand at the start of the dayslong funeral ceremonies at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran. - | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

He was also appointed Mojtaba's representative on the SNSC. Khamenei cited Rezaei's military experience in making the appointment, Reuters reported.

Rezaei has taken a hard line on Iran's confrontation with the US and expressed scepticism about negotiations. In April, he opposed extending a ceasefire with Washington, while in June he questioned aspects of a proposed agreement to end the conflict and later accused the US of creating tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

War-Time Record

Rezaei was involved in opposition to Iran's Pahlavi monarchy before the revolution and was imprisoned by SAVAK, the Shah's security service, in 1973.

His military record during the Iran-Iraq war has also drawn criticism over costly Iranian offensives and heavy casualties. His role in Operation Karbala-4 in 1986 became particularly controversial after he later described the failed operation as part of a deception strategy.

Rezaei's elevation to the SNSC gives a veteran military commander with close ties to Iran's supreme leadership a central role in security and foreign-policy decisions as Tehran faces continued confrontation with Washington.

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