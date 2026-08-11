Who Is Mohsen Rezaei, The IRGC Veteran Taking Charge Of Iran’s Security Council?

Iran has appointed veteran IRGC commander Mohsen Rezaei as secretary of the SNSC
Rezaei led the Revolutionary Guards for 16 years during and after the Iran-Iraq War
Rezaei has taken a hard line on US negotiations and maintains close ties to Mojtaba Khamenei
Iran has appointed Mohsen Rezaei as secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), placing a veteran Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander and hardliner at the centre of the country's security and foreign-policy decision-making.
According to Reuters, Rezaei, 71, replaces Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr as secretary of the SNSC, which coordinates Iran's security and foreign policy and is chaired by President Masoud Pezeshkian. Zolqadr has become political adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei.
From IRGC To Politics
Rezaei joined the IRGC after the 1979 Islamic Revolution and became its commander in 1981 at the age of 27. He held the position for 16 years, leading the force through most of the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war and overseeing the expansion of its military capabilities.
After leaving the IRGC, he remained an influential figure in Iran's political establishment. He ran for president several times and served as vice president for economic affairs from 2021 to 2023 under former President Ebrahim Raisi.
Close To Khamenei
Rezaei's appointment comes after he served as a military adviser to Mojtaba Khamenei from March, following the latter's succession as Supreme Leader after the death of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
He was also appointed Mojtaba's representative on the SNSC. Khamenei cited Rezaei's military experience in making the appointment, Reuters reported.
Rezaei has taken a hard line on Iran's confrontation with the US and expressed scepticism about negotiations. In April, he opposed extending a ceasefire with Washington, while in June he questioned aspects of a proposed agreement to end the conflict and later accused the US of creating tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.
War-Time Record
Rezaei was involved in opposition to Iran's Pahlavi monarchy before the revolution and was imprisoned by SAVAK, the Shah's security service, in 1973.
His military record during the Iran-Iraq war has also drawn criticism over costly Iranian offensives and heavy casualties. His role in Operation Karbala-4 in 1986 became particularly controversial after he later described the failed operation as part of a deception strategy.
Rezaei's elevation to the SNSC gives a veteran military commander with close ties to Iran's supreme leadership a central role in security and foreign-policy decisions as Tehran faces continued confrontation with Washington.