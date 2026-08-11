Did Donald Trump Secretly Switch Planes In Turkey Amid Iran Threat? New Details Emerge

Defending the jet gifted by Qatar, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung said in a statement responding to a query by the Washington Post, "The new Air Force One is a state-of-the-art aircraft that has been fitted with high-level security protocols that ensure the safety of the President and his staff. As the President has said recently, there are many enemies of America who have their sights on him, and we use every tool at our disposal to address those threats.”