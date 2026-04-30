Supreme Court Urges Centre To Remove Abortion Limits For Rape Survivors

The Bench expressed reservations, stressing that the decision must rest with the minor and her parents, not the State or medical authorities. “An unwanted pregnancy cannot be imposed. She is a child who should be in school, yet we are asking her to become a mother. This is a case of child rape. The victim will carry lifelong trauma. It is a question of the foetus versus the child, and the child cannot be forced to continue the pregnancy,” said the Chief Justice.