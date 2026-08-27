Salman Khan Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Kuku Kohli, Offers Condolences To Aruna Irani: ‘My Heart Goes Out To You’

Salman Khan mourned the demise of Kuku Kohli with a tribute on X.
The veteran filmmaker passed away after a heart attack.
His last rites were held at Mumbai’s Oshiwara Crematorium. Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and other other celebs paid their last respects.
Filmmaker Kuku Kohli, best known for films like Phool Aur Kaante, Haqeeqat and Anari No. 1, among others, died on Tuesday (August 25) at age 77 following a massive heart attack.
“He was feeling uncomfortable and hence was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital yesterday. He passed away due to a massive heart attack around 4:30 pm,” Kohli’s friend, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit confirmed the news of his demise to PTI.
Actor Salman Khan has paid heartfelt tribute to the veteran director and sent strength to his wife Aruna Irani.
Salman Khan mourns Kuku Kohli's death
On Wednesday, Salman took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, and wrote, "Rest in peace Kuki ji , Aruna ji, my heart goes out to you. May God give u strength (sic)."
Kuku is survived by his wife, actor Aruna Irani. He also has two children, Pooja and Karishma, from his first wife Rita Kohli.
Kuku Kohli last rites
Kuku Kohli's last rites were held on Wednesday (August 26) at Mumbai’s Oshiwara Crematorium. His wife Aruna Irani, who was accompanied by her family and friends, turned emotional as she bid final farewell to her husband. Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Sham Kaushal, Rajat Bedi, Ashoke Pandit, Gajendra Chauhan, Raza Murad, Deepak Parashar, Tiku Talsania, Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar, among others arrived to pay their last respects.
The funeral procession began from Kohli’s Green Acres residence in Andheri West around 10 am, followed by the cremation.
Kuku Kohli's films
Kuku Kohli started his Bollywood career as an assistant to Raj Kapoor. He then assisted Rahul Rawail in two blockbusters starring Sunny Deol — 1983 film Betaab and 1985 film Arjun. Kohli made his directorial debut with Phool Aur Kaante in 1991, which launched Ajay Devgn's career.
Kohraam, Suhaag, Haqeeqat, Zulmi, Anari No. 1, Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa, Suhaag, Woh Tera Naam Tha, are some of his notable works.
Kuku Kohli married Aruna Irani in 1990.