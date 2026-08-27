Salman Khan Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Kuku Kohli, Offers Condolences To Aruna Irani: ‘My Heart Goes Out To You’

Kuku Kohli last rites

Kuku Kohli's last rites were held on Wednesday (August 26) at Mumbai’s Oshiwara Crematorium. His wife Aruna Irani, who was accompanied by her family and friends, turned emotional as she bid final farewell to her husband. Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Sham Kaushal, Rajat Bedi, Ashoke Pandit, Gajendra Chauhan, Raza Murad, Deepak Parashar, Tiku Talsania, Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar, among others arrived to pay their last respects.