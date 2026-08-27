Emily In Paris Season 6 Locks Release Date For December; Netflix Unveils First Look Photos

Emily in Paris Season 6 has locked its release date for December this year.
The final season will stream on Netflix.
Lily Collins is returning as Emily Cooper in Darren Star-created series.
Emily in Paris‘s sixth and final season has set release date for December.
Netflix announced the release date and also shared the first photos of the Lily Collins-starring series. The filming for the Darren Star-created series began in Greece in May and continues shooting in France.
When is Emily In Paris Season 6 releasing?
The Netflix show will start streaming from December 24, 2026.
“I wanted the final season to feel like the biggest Emily in Paris experience yet,” Star said, Deadline reported. “We went to multiple locations this season, and Greece was somewhere we really wanted to showcase in a spectacular way.”
He added, “That’s part of the fantasy of Europe: you’re always within reach of another extraordinary place, another culture, another adventure. I wanted the audience to have that vicarious experience of traveling right along with Emily.”
Emily In Paris Season 6 plot
The official logline for Emily in Paris 6 reads, “Stepping into a new era of ambition and romance, Emily faces defining choices that test her ultimate loyalties. But as unexpected career conflicts and shifting relationships force her to reevaluate where her true future lies, she must make one final choice between her career, her heart, and the life she’s built in Paris.”
Have a look at the first look photos here.
Emily In Paris Season 6 cast
Lily Collins, who is also the producer, is returning as Emily Cooper. Other returning cast includes Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie Grateau), Ashley Park (Mindy Chen), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Samuel Arnold (Julien), Bruno Gouery (Luc), William Abadie (Antoine Lambert), Lucien Laviscount (Alfie), Minnie Driver (Princess Jane), and Paul Forman (Nico).
Paramount Television Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media have backed the show. Star is also the executive producer and writer. Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, Andrew Fleming, Alison Brown, Robin Schiff, Grant Sloss, Joe Murphy, Stephen Brown, Ryan McCormick, and Raphaël Benoliel have also served as the EPs.
After seeing the first-look images from the upcoming season, we cannot wait to watch the final season.