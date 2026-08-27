Alpha OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Alia Bhatt-Sharvari's Spy Thriller

Alpha is making its way for digital release.
It will stream on a leading OTT platform.
Alia Bhatt-Sharvari's film received mixed reactions from critics and audiences.
Alpha OTT release date: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer spy actioner, which hit the screens on July 3, is set for digital debut. The film will debut on OTT more than a month after its theatrical releasee. The Yash Raj Film's first female-led spy thriller opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. Here are the OTT release details of Alpha.
When and where to watch Alpha online?
Alia Bhatt's film will be available to stream on Netflix from August 28. The OTT giant announced the release date with a poster. Those who didn't see the movie in theaters can watch from the comfort of their own home.
"Get ready to join the Alpha gang ❤️🔥Watch Alpha, out 28 August, on Netflix! (sic)," read the caption alongside the poster.
What is Alpha's story?
Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha revolves around Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's characters Sita, a skilled R&AW agent who is trained to become an Alpha soldier and Durga Kaul, Sita’s estranged twin.
Bobby Deol plays Colonel Fateh Singh Lakhawat, the antagonist of the film, who experiments with a powerful serum called Alpha.
He kidnaps Sita when she was a child and trains her to be a soldier. Later, Sita turns his worst adversary and with the help of Durga, she takes him down.
The official synopsis of the the film reads: "Driven by revenge, a young girl destroys anyone in her path until her journey uncovers the hidden truths of her own life. She is bold, cold, and ready to cross any line, hurting anyone who stands in her way".
The film also stars Anil Kapoor, with Hrithik Roshan reprising his role as Kabir from War franchise.
Alpha's box office
Despite big banner, buzz and promotions, the film failed to leave up to the expectations. Made on a reported budget of ₹100 crore, it earned around ₹58.86 crore net in India and ₹99.10 crore at the worldwide box office. It emerged as the eighth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026 and the lowest-grossing film in the YRF Spy Universe.