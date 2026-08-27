Possible Love Trailer: Lee Chang-Dong’s Venice Contender Heads To Oscars 2027

Lee Chang-dong’s Possible Love explores relationships that become complicated when four lives collide.
Jeon Do-yeon leads the Venice contender alongside Sul Kyung-gu, Zo In-sung and Cho Yeo-jeong.
Possible Love has emerged as South Korea’s official entry for the 2027 Oscars.
The first trailer for Possible Love has arrived, giving audiences a first look at Lee Chang-dong’s long-awaited return to feature filmmaking. The South Korean director’s first film since Burning follows two married couples whose lives begin to overlap while a documentary about laid-off workers is being made.
The film stars Jeon Do-yeon, Sul Kyung-gu, Zo In-sung and Cho Yeo-jeong as four people caught between marriage, desire, money and emotional uncertainty. What initially appears to be a simple summer trip gradually exposes tensions that have been hiding beneath their relationships.
Possible Love Trailer:
Possible Love trailer sets up a complicated relationship drama
Jeon plays Mi-ok, who is married to Ho-seok, a worker who has recently lost his job. Documentary filmmaker Ye-ji becomes interested in Ho-seok’s situation and decides to make a film about laid-off workers. Her husband Sang-woo, who comes from a wealthier background, becomes part of the increasingly complicated dynamic.
The trailer suggests that Lee is less interested in conventional romance than in what happens when love is tested by insecurity, class differences and personal choices. Possible Love is loosely inspired by a segment from Krzysztof Kieślowski’s Dekalog.
The film also reunites Lee with Jeon after their acclaimed collaboration on Secret Sunshine. Jeon won the Cannes Best Actress award for that 2007 film.
Lee Chang-dong returns to Venice with Possible Love
Possible Love will mark Lee’s return to the Venice Film Festival 24 years after Oasis premiered there. The director won the Silver Lion for Best Director and the FIPRESCI Prize for that film.
At 164 minutes, Possible Love will compete for the Golden Lion before continuing its festival run at Toronto, New York, San Sebastián, Zurich and Vancouver. South Korea has also selected the film as its official submission for Best International Feature Film at the 99th Academy Awards.
Possible Love will open in South Korea on September 23, followed by a limited international theatrical release on October 23.