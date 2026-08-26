Jeju Missing Persons Scandal: Four Bodies Found As South Korea Probes Police Failures

How Did The Jeju Missing Persons Scandal Begin?

Investigators recovered the body of 37-year-old Jang Mi-ran on Monday. She had gone missing in May. Officers found her at a palm tree farm roughly 500 metres (547 yards) from her lodging, and she is believed to have killed herself. Bu had closed Jang's case without confirming her whereabouts. He allegedly told her boyfriend that they had spoken over the phone and she did not wish to speak to him.