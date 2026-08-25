Satellite Images Show New Structures On Yagong Island Near Antelope Reef

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Rucha Pramanick
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New installations spotted on Yagong Island near China's expanding Antelope Reef outpost could form part of an early-warning radar facility, analysts say, although their exact purpose remains unclear

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A satellite view of Yagong Reef Paracel Islands of the South China Sea
A satellite view of Yagong Reef in the Crescent Group of the Paracel Islands of the South China Sea Photo: Reuters
Summary of this article

  • Satellite imagery shows new structures on Yagong Island, about 14 km northeast of Antelope Reef in the disputed South China Sea.

  • Security analysts say the structures could eventually serve as an early-warning radar facility, but their exact function has not been established.

  • The development comes after China completed the first phase of construction at nearby Antelope Reef, where a large artificial island and potential runway are taking shape.

New installations have been spotted on Yagong Island near Antelope Reef in the disputed South China Sea, as China accelerates construction in an area where analysts believe it is developing its largest military base in the region.

Satellite imagery reviewed by Reuters shows a three-pronged structure on the islet that security analysts say could eventually form part of an early-warning radar facility, although its exact purpose remains unclear. The imagery reveals significant topographical and infrastructural changes to the territory.

New Installations Spotted On Yagong Island

Commercial satellite imagery provider Vantor said the most recent image was captured on August 17, while separate images indicated that construction had begun in March and April.

While the purpose of the buildings was not certain, a Spokesperson of Vantor said, "several structures on Yagong Reef resemble other military radar/early warning facilities ​seen elsewhere in the South China Sea and are likely associated with the ultimate military functions of nearby Antelope Reef," according to Reuters.

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Reuters reported last week that China had finished the first stage of construction at Antelope Reef, underscoring the growing militarisation of the South China Sea, where China is competing with the United States and its allies. The area could also become strategically important in the event of a future conflict involving Taiwan.

Satellite images of Antelope Reef showed a man-made island stretching almost 6 km (4 miles), including a straight coastline extending for more than 3 km (2 miles) that some analysts believe could be used as a runway.

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Yagong Island is considerably smaller and is located 14 km northeast of Antelope Reef. Both sites are part of the Crescent Group in the western Paracels. Beijing has not confirmed that it is developing a new military base there, while Chinese state media have said the facilities at Antelope are intended to serve civilian purposes, including weather forecasting, fisheries protection and scientific research.

China has controlled the Paracel Islands since 1974, when it took them from the navy of the former South Vietnam. Vietnam claims the entire island group and has in recent years expanded its own network of bases in the Spratlys, which are situated farther south.

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The Spratly Islands and the surrounding waters are also claimed, either wholly or partly, by Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei.

Regional security experts and military attachés believe the new construction is more likely to reinforce China's military presence in the northern section of the strategically important trade route.

Damien Symon, an open-source intelligence analyst who has tracked developments in the Paracel Islands, said the structures could potentially be used for radar purposes, although there was not yet enough evidence to reach a firm conclusion.

Singapore-based security scholar Collin Koh told Reuters the relatively small scale of the installation meant it could function as an independent observation post. However, he considered a radar station the most probable explanation, describing that assessment as an “educated guess”.

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