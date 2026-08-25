IND Vs SL 2nd Test: Sonal Dinusha Leads Sri Lankan Resistance Against India On Day 3

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 25 August 2026 6:06 pm

Sri Lanka reached 265 for eight on day three of the second Test against India at the SSC ground in Colombo on Tuesday, trailing by 238 runs. Spearheaded by Sonal Dinusha's unbeaten 85 and Pasindu Sooriyabandara's 80, the hosts frustrated the Indian bowlers before rain forced an early end to play

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 25 August 2026 6:06 pm

Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha plays a shot during day three of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Eranga Jayawardena/AP Photo