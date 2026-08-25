IND Vs SL 2nd Test: Sonal Dinusha Leads Sri Lankan Resistance Against India On Day 3

Sri Lanka finished day three of the second Test at 265/8 trailing India's first-innings total of 503/9 by 238 runs
Sonal Dinusha anchored the hosts' innings with an unbeaten 85, sharing crucial lower-order partnerships
Pasindu Sooriyabandara scored a resilient 80 and shared an 87-run third-wicket partnership with Kamindu Mendis
Sri Lanka finished day three of the second Test at 265 for eight, trailing India's first-innings total of 503 for nine by 238 runs. Play was called off early on Tuesday due to rain and bad light at the SSC ground in Colombo.
At stumps, Sonal Dinusha and Lahiru Kumara remained at the crease, batting on 85 and eight runs, respectively. The hosts now require 38 runs to avoid the follow-on, PTI reported.
The late-order resistance frustrated the Indian bowling attack. India failed to break through the final partnerships before weather intervened and forced an early end to the day's play.
Dinusha Leads Resistance
Sonal Dinusha anchored the innings with his third consecutive 50-plus score of the series. The left-hander reached his half-century in 84 balls. He batted with remarkable resilience for 201 minutes.
Dinusha defied the Indian bowling quartet of Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Ravindra Jadeja and Saransh Jain. He formed crucial lower-order partnerships to halt India's momentum.
He shared a 57-run partnership for the eighth wicket with Keshara Nuwantha, who faced 74 balls. Dinusha then built an ongoing 35-run stand for the ninth wicket alongside Lahiru Kumara. Kumara faced 50 balls in 65 minutes to keep the Indian bowlers at bay across two sessions.
Bowlers Dominate Afternoon
The Indian bowlers dominated the post-lunch session. They reduced Sri Lanka to 216 for seven at tea, taking four wickets for 86 runs.
Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar struck early. He dismissed Dhananjaya de Silva, with KL Rahul catching the edge at first slip on his second attempt.
Ravindra Jadeja then bowled Pasindu Sooriyabandara for 80 runs. The batter attempted to guide the ball down point and lost his stumps.
Mohammad Siraj further dented the hosts. He dismissed Niroshan Dickwella, who edged a leg-side delivery directly to wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel.
Early Exchanges Played
Sri Lanka resumed the day at eight for two. They lost overnight batter Kamil Mishara for 19 early in the morning. A rising delivery from Prasidh Krishna caught his edge and Dhruv Jurel secured the catch.
Pasindu Sooriyabandara and Kamindu Mendis then rebuilt the innings. They shared an 87-run partnership for the third wicket. Sooriyabandara, playing his second Test, reached his maiden Test fifty in 76 balls. Mendis smashed Suthar for a six over mid-wicket.
Prasidh Krishna returned to break the partnership. He dismissed Kamindu Mendis, who pulled a short delivery straight to Ravindra Jadeja at mid-wicket.
The tense morning session featured intense verbal exchanges. Sarfaraz Khan, who was substituting for Rishabh Pant, and Mohammad Siraj traded words with the Sri Lankan batters.