Tate Brothers' Uberwealthy Persona Was A Lie All Along, Lawyers Admit

The Tates' lawyers say their online image of extreme wealth was partly exaggerated to attract attention and generate income.
According to their legal filing, an Aston Martin and several Bugattis featured online were rented, while a $50 million superyacht was promoted by the brothers but was not owned by them.
The claims are relevant to their bail fight because prosecutors have cited the brothers' apparent wealth, financial resources and international networks in arguing that they pose a flight risk.
Controversial influencer Andrew and his brother Tristan Tate are seeking release on bail in Florida while they await extradition proceedings. The brothers claim their online wealth is a fabricated persona, as per BBC.
Andrew Tate's legal representatives submitted to a Florida court that he does not own the luxury cars and yacht featured heavily on his social media. The submission attempts to counter arguments that the influencer's vast wealth makes him a flight risk. US Marshals arrested the brothers in Miami last month. The arrest followed 38 new charges brought against them by the UK Crown Prosecution Service.
Why Did The Tates Project An ‘Uberwealthy’ Image?
The legal team argued the Tates built a calculated business persona. Their operation depends entirely on online attention, making the projection of extreme wealth financially beneficial.
The brothers' legal representatives in a legal submission said, "The outrageousness of the posts by them and about them is the point. The more hyperbolic and outlandish the post, the more likely it will generate views and likes, which in turn generates income. In short, they are playing a role,” adding, their entire business model "depends on online attention," according to BBC. At times Andrew Tate has also exaggerated and used hyperbole for "comedic effect" with no intention to be taken seriously, the submission argues.
Bugattis, Aston Martin And A $50 Million Yacht
The brothers do not own the $50mn superyacht shown in their online content. The legal filing noted they were paid to promote the vessel. Similarly, the high-end vehicles they flaunt were rented. These rented cars include an Aston Martin and several Bugattis. The Tates' business model involves 'teaching' men how to earn money, which makes projecting a lifestyle of extreme wealth highly advantageous.
Prosecutors argue the brothers remain a severe flight risk. This assessment stems from the Tates acting as self-proclaimed billionaires with access to significant traditional funds and cryptocurrency.
"The government alleges that the Tates are a risk of flight based on their social media claims that they are 'self-proclaimed billionaires'...But the government has not established these grandiose claims are true," the legal submission stated, as quoted by BBC.
To support detention, prosecutors cited social media posts where Andrew Tate allegedly mocked law enforcement. He suggested in these posts that he could easily hide his identity to evade capture. Prosecutors also allege the brothers possess significant resources and social networks. They cited a suspected propensity to intimidate vulnerable complainants in the case.
The brothers now face a total of 59 charges. These charges include rape and sex trafficking, relating to alleged offences spanning from July 2010 to August 2017. Both men deny any wrongdoing. Andrew, 39, and Tristan, 38, are dual British-US citizens. The brothers spent a portion of their childhood in Luton.