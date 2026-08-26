Tate Brothers' Uberwealthy Persona Was A Lie All Along, Lawyers Admit

The brothers' legal representatives in a legal submission said, "The outrageousness of the posts by them and about them is the point. The more hyperbolic and outlandish the post, the more likely it will generate views and likes, which in turn generates income. In short, they are playing a role,” adding, their entire business model "depends on online attention," according to BBC. At times Andrew Tate has also exaggerated and used hyperbole for "comedic effect" with no intention to be taken seriously, the submission argues.