Yayoi Kusama, Queen of Polka Dots, Dead At 97

The legendary artist was born in Matsumoto in 1929 and moved to New York in 1957. Her influence cuts beyond art, spinning into the world of fashion and pop culture. One of the most iconic collaborations with the fashion world was her stint with Louis Vuitton. The 2012 and 2023 collaborations remoulded her signature dots, pumpkins and psychedelic motifs onto handbags, clothing, shoes and accessories, drawing contemporary art into the luxury fashion space.