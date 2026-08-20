Rajpal Yadav Addresses Legal Troubles: ‘How Can They Judge An Artist’s Entire Career?’

Rajpal Yadav says financial troubles should not define his career.
Actor claims 500 selfies are clicked with him at airports.
Delhi High Court upheld convictions in multiple cheque-dishonour cases.
Rajpal Yadav has responded to criticism surrounding his recent financial and legal troubles, arguing that his court case should not be used to diminish his reputation or decades-long career. The actor described himself as a student of Indian cinema and insisted that his commitment to acting remains unchanged.
Rajpal Yadav on his career and popularity
Speaking to ANI, Rajpal said his financial difficulties should not be used to judge his entire professional journey. He pointed to his continued popularity among audiences, saying he still receives hundreds of requests for photographs.
“I am dedicated to my career. I am an art student of Indian cinema,” Rajpal said. He added that, regardless of whether he is facing difficult or good times, he remains recognised by audiences.
“Rajpal Yadav, whether in trouble or in goodness, gets 500 selfies clicked at every airport,” he said, stressing that his connection with cinema could not be measured in monetary terms.
The actor also described himself as a “priest of theatre and films” and said he intends to continue contributing to his craft. “I was never lost. Neither by making films, nor by making a house, nor by making a career,” he added.
Rajpal Yadav’s legal troubles
Rajpal’s comments come after a series of legal and financial difficulties. In July, the Delhi High Court upheld the convictions and sentences of the actor and his wife, Radha Yadav, in multiple cheque-dishonour cases linked to a financial dispute with Murli Projects Pvt. Ltd.
The court noted that Rajpal had been given multiple opportunities to honour undertakings made before it. He was subsequently directed to surrender before jail authorities and spent a few days in custody before being released after repaying part of the amount owed to the complainant.
Rajpal Yadav’s upcoming work
On the work front, Rajpal was last seen in Welcome to the Jungle alongside Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty. He also appeared in Bhooth Bangla, which features Akshay in the lead.