Disha Salian Death Case: Nilesh Ojha Submits New Evidence To CBI, Seeks Custodial Interrogation Of Accused

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
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Representing Satish Salian, Ojha alleged that Sachin Vaze’s reinstatement raised questions about the case and said a fresh High Court petition was being planned.

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Disha Salian
Disha Salian Death Case Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Disha Salian death case sees fresh evidence submitted to the CBI by an advocate.

  • Sachin Vaze's June 2020 reinstatement has raised fresh questions, advocate alleges.

  • Fresh High Court petition may seek custodial interrogation under judicial supervision.

Disha Salian's death case has taken a fresh turn after advocate Nilesh Ojha said new evidence had been submitted to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Speaking to ANI, Ojha, who represents Satish Salian, alleged that a report submitted to the Home Ministry about former police officer Sachin Vaze raised new questions about the case.

Disha Salian death case: What new evidence was submitted

According to Ojha, the report said Vaze was urgently reinstated on June 5, 2020, and assigned to the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU). Ojha alleged that the appointment did not follow the applicable regulations because the CIU position required a Police Inspector, while Vaze was of a lower rank.

Ojha further alleged that the circumstances surrounding Vaze's reinstatement suggested that he had been brought back to facilitate a wider conspiracy involving Disha's death and its alleged cover-up, along with other illicit activities. These claims were made by Ojha and have not been established as facts.

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Ojha said that all the details had been submitted to the CBI on Saturday. He also said three additional demands had been included in the letter sent to the agency.

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According to Ojha, a fresh petition is being planned before the High Court seeking immediate custodial interrogation of the accused. He also said that the investigation would be sought under High Court supervision.

Disha, who had briefly worked with actor Sushant Singh Rajput, died after falling from the 12th floor of a building in Malad at around 2:25 am on June 9, 2020. The Malwani police registered an accidental death report and concluded that it was a suicide with no evidence of foul play.

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A Special Investigation Team constituted by the Maharashtra government in December 2023 also concluded that there was no foul play in Disha’s death.

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