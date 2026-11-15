Elizabeth Holmes Documentary You Can See Everything Hits Indian Theatres On November 27

Celebrated A24 doc, You Can See Everything, releases in Indian theatres on November 24.
Lance Oppenheim and Nathan Fielder directed the shapeshifting doc on disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.
You Can See Everything is a rare documentary that's a box office sensation.
Sony Pictures India announced on Saturday that the acclaimed Elizabeth Holmes documentary You Can See Everything will hit Indian cinemas later this month. Alongside the release update, the studio also dropped the film's trailer.
The documentary shadows Holmes after she invites a sceptical film crew to record her every move roughly a month before reporting to prison. What begins as an intimate portrait of an enigmatic entrepreneur soon twists into a gripping, three-year descent into the abyss.
Helmed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, the nearly three-hour feature has become a rare box-office phenomenon following its surprise Telluride film festival debut and glowing reviews. After just four weekends in North America, the project has already cleared $80 million, putting it firmly on course to breach the $100 million domestic threshold. Over its latest weekend across 2,473 locations, it raked in an impressive $8.8 million, experiencing only a minor 23% drop.
You Can See Everything Scripts Box Office Record For Doc
With this run, the film has overtaken 2005’s March of the Penguins ($77 million) to claim the title of North America's second-biggest non-music documentary ever, sitting behind only Fahrenheit 9/11 ($119 million). Backed by A24 and handled globally by Sony Pictures Releasing International, You Can See Everything arrives in Indian theatres on November 27.
Boasting a 96 per cent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, the film has emerged as an unprecedented Academy Awards frontrunner. A24 is actively campaigning the feature for Best Picture, a push that could make it the first documentary ever nominated in the category across the Oscars' 98-year history.
The doc also features Amanda Seyfried, who reprises her acclaimed The Dropout portrayal of Holmes for staged reenactments capturing the filmmakers' post-incarceration exchanges with both the disgraced founder and her partner, Billy Evans.
Holmes is currently serving a prison term stemming from a wire fraud conspiracy tied to her defunct biotech venture. Per the United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California, a federal court handed her an over 11-year sentence in 2022 after finding her guilty of swindling company investors out of "hundreds of millions of dollars."