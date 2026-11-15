Elizabeth Holmes Documentary You Can See Everything Hits Indian Theatres On November 27

Helmed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, the nearly three-hour feature has become a rare box-office phenomenon following its surprise Telluride film festival debut and glowing reviews. After just four weekends in North America, the project has already cleared $80 million, putting it firmly on course to breach the $100 million domestic threshold. Over its latest weekend across 2,473 locations, it raked in an impressive $8.8 million, experiencing only a minor 23% drop.