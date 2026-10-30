Ekadesham Review | Don Palathara’s Liberated Meta Experiment Rambles Between Life, Cinema And Ambition

Ekadesham is about the twine of relationships as an interruption between life and cinema. It’s about the transfers from one to the other. These can be fluid, fragmented and messy. Palathara is constantly reminding us of the mediations in what we are witnessing. Everything is constructed and yet also loose and languid. We meet Sharath (Roshan Mathew), who’s narrating his vision for his next film to his rather disinterested partner, Nimisha (Aarsha Baiju). She’s absentminded, while he stresses the inevitable hurt in relationships, human versus AI in art. Ekadesham leaps between the real-life concerns and anxieties of its characters and the contrived situations in Sharath’s own film. The primary two equations at the heart of Palathara’s film have gotten into muck, a stalemate. Sharath and Nimisha frequently clash. She’s the breadwinner in the household. There’s chafing between the couple over how much she can indulge his filmmaking pursuits. He forgets groceries. She mocks the exclusivity and brilliance that artists and filmmakers claim. The two are at that point in a relationship where the niceties quickly paper off and accusations are readily slung. Efforts at maintaining polite facades instantly shatter.